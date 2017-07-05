Embassy urges Belgian citizens to respect ghost towns in Anglophone regions

The Belgian Embassy in Cameroon, in its latest update on travel to Cameroon, is cautioning its citizens in the North West and South West regions to stay at home during “ghost town” days.

The warning on the website of the embassy, advises Belgian citizens to be more careful in the towns of Bamenda, Buea, Kumba and Limbe. The diplomatic service of the Kingdom of Belgium also warns against nocturnal movements and standing in large groups in the regions due to current tensions.

Besides the main cities in the Anglophone regions, the embassy equally warns against all travel to the Bakassi Peninsular, as well as border towns in the Far North and Adamawa regions which are prone to attacks by Boko Haram and Seleka fighters respectively.

Latest updates by the US state department against travel to the Northen regions also maintain that “There has been an increase in unrest in the Northwest and Southwest Regions since November, 2016. U.S. citizens should exercise caution when travelling to these regions, and avoid demonstrations anywhere in the country.”

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office also has a similar warning for its citizens, noting that all but essential travel to Bamenda should be avoided because of the “ongoing dispute between the government and teachers and lawyers in the Anglophone regions of North West and South West.

Journal du Cameroun