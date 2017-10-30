Enerray to develop 30MW PV project in Cameroon

Enerray, though the company EB Solaire, is developing a 30MW PV project in Cameroon, with Enerray set to serve as EPC provider for the plant.

The first permitting steps for the solar plant have already been completed and carried out, with authorities already validating the 70-hectare site where the project will be developed. The installation will be developed in Northern Cameroon, close to the Garoua International Airport.

Once completed, the 30MW project will be connected to the electrical grid, with the installation responsible for providing energy to portions of the country without any access to electricity, along with regions that are prone to blackouts.

PV-Tech