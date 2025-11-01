English YouTuber Arrested While Filming Post-Electoral Protests in Cameroon

November 1, 2025

CameroonOnline.ORG | The video features Harry Jaggard, a young YouTuber with 2.63 million subscribers, and his friend as they set out to document the anti-government protests in Douala, Cameroon. The demonstrations, sparked by post-electoral tensions and mounting frustration with the nation’s long-entrenched leadership, have drawn crowds demanding change.

Before they even reach the main protest, the situation turns dangerous. As Harry films the tense atmosphere — chanting voices, heavy police presence, and growing unrest — he and his friend suddenly become targets of the chaos. They are attacked, robbed, and chased by an angry crowd accusing them of being spies and demanding they stop recording. Amid the turmoil, Harry’s friend is arrested and detained by police for several hours.

The footage captures the confusion, fear, and defiance of that day, standing as a stark reminder of the perils faced by those who document unrest and the high personal cost of seeking truth in Cameroon’s turbulent streets.

