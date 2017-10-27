Equatorial Guinea cancels entry visa for CEMAC nationals

The government of Equatorial Guinea on Thursday announced it is ending the entry visa requirement for citizens of the six member countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEMAC).

According to the decision, nationals of the Congo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad no longer need a visa to travel to Equatorial Guineq. All the documents they need is a national identity card or a biometric passport, and in that case, the visitors cannot stay in Equatorial Guinea for more than three months, according to the country’s authorities.

Equatorial Guinea’s decision to open its borders to CEMAC nationals comes as a surprise relief to many who had claimed Equatorial Guinea feared massive immigration which could likely have a negative impact on its economy. In 2014, it should be recalled, Malabo waived the decision, citing security reasons.

By opening its borders, many Equatorial Guinea nationals now believe reciprocity must be applied by other countries in the region, particularly Cameroon and Gabon, which still require entry visas by citizens from other CEMAC countries.

The free movement of goods and persons has always been key within the CEMAC, and the measure taken by authorities in Equatorial Guinea is evidence of the country’s will to comply with the constitutional charter of the community, which calls for integration.

Journal du Cameroun