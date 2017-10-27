Equatorial Guinea cancels entry visa for CEMAC nationals

The government of Equatorial Guinea on Thursday announced it is ending the entry visa requirement for citizens of the six member countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEMAC).
According to the decision, nationals of the Congo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad no longer need a visa to travel to Equatorial Guineq. All the documents they need is a national identity card or a biometric passport, and in that case, the visitors cannot stay in Equatorial Guinea for more than three months, according to the country’s authorities.
Equatorial Guinea’s decision to open its borders to CEMAC nationals comes as a surprise relief to many who had claimed Equatorial Guinea feared massive immigration which could likely have a negative impact on its economy. In 2014, it should be recalled, Malabo waived the decision, citing security reasons.
By opening its borders, many Equatorial Guinea nationals now believe reciprocity must be applied by other countries in the region, particularly Cameroon and Gabon, which still require entry visas by citizens from other CEMAC countries.
The free movement of goods and persons has always been key within the CEMAC, and the measure taken by authorities in Equatorial Guinea is evidence of the country’s will to comply with the constitutional charter of the community, which calls for integration.
Aim Number 01 is Freedom of Movement of Goods and Services.This means that member states have removed customs barriers between themselves and introduced a common customs policy towards other countries. The overall purpose of the duties is “to ensure normal conditions of competition and to remove all restrictions of a fiscal nature capable of hindering the free movement of goods within the Common Market”
Aim Number 02 is Freedom of Movement of Capital.Free movement of capital was traditionally seen as the fourth freedom, after goods, workers and persons, services and establishment.Capital has become so important to Development and Regional ontegration even more than the Movement people or persons
The free movement of persons means that citizens can move freely between member states to live, work, study or retire in another country. This required the lowering of administrative formalities and more recognition of professional and Educational qualifications of other states.Also to guarantee labor rights and the rights of workers from other states other than the economic community member states.
