Esclavage en Libye : des Camerounais manifestent devant l’ambassade de Libye à Yaoundé

Journal du Cameroun | Plusieurs jeunes se sont réunis devant l’ambassade de Libye à Yaoundé ce 20 novembre 2017. Deux manifestants ont été interpellés.
De jeunes Camerounais se sont retrouvés devant l’ambassade de Libye au Cameroun ce lundi 20 novembre au quartier Bastos, à Yaoundé, pour dénoncer la vente d’africains comme esclave dans ce pays. Cette manifestation fait suite à l’indignation mondiale observée, depuis qu’une chaîne de télévision américaine a diffusé un reportage montrant des ressortissants d’Afrique subsaharienne se faire vendre comme esclaves pour cultiver des champs.
A Yaoundé, les jeunes manifestants ont réclamé que le gouvernement libyen s’engage à mettre fin à ce phénomène. Ils ont également refusé de rencontrer le représentant diplomatique de ce pays, qui voulait échanger avec les représentants des manifestants. Face à la montée des tensions, les forces de maintien de l’ordre ont interpellé trois personnes, parmi lesquelles Nzodjou Fotsing, l’initiateur de ce mouvement.
Tout serait parti d’un message d’un Camerounais vivant en Libye, connu sur les réseaux sociaux sous le pseudonyme de John Dahl Carter. Attristé suite au décès d’un sénégalais vendu comme esclave, celui-ci a entrepris de faire connaître ce triste phénomène. Grâce à ses vidéos sur les réseaux sociaux, la chaîne de télévision CNN s’est saisie de l’affaire et a diffusé un documentaire choc sur le sujet.
Face à l’ampleur de la situation, les ressortissants africains du monde entier se sont mobilisés pour pousser les dirigeants du monde à prendre des mesures pour enrayer le phénomène. A Paris, des milliers de personnes se sont rassemblées le 18 novembre dernier à l’appel de l’animateur Claudy Siar. Le phénomène d’esclavage toucherait également le Maroc et l’Algérie.
