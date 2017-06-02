Home / English / Eto’o ends the season as second top scorer of the Super Lig with 18 goals [+video]

Eto'o ends the season as second top scorer of the Super Lig with 18 goals [+video]

Samuel Eto’o had promised 100 000 euro to a fan if Antalyaspor does not end the season among the top ten; well he helped his team reach the 5th place at the end.

Today was the last day of the Super Lig season and with the goal scored in the 4-1 victory against Gaziantepspor, Eto’o has become the best striker in the history of Antalyaspor.

During the two seasons he played for Antalyaspor, Eto’o has played 62 games scoring 38 goals, 18 of them in 30 games he played this season, allowing his team to finish 5th in the Super Lig table, which itself is another historical milestone for Antalyaspor.

Super Lig Top Scorers

RANK NAME TEAM GS MP
1 VÃ¡gner Love Alanyaspor 23 28
2 Samuel ETOO Antalyaspor 18 30
3 Cenk TOSUN Besiktas 18 32
4 Riad Bajic Atiker Konyaspor 17 31
5 Leonard KWEUKE Ã‡aykur Rizespor 14 27
6 Anderson Talisca Besiktas 13 22
7 Serdar Gurler GenÃ§lerbirligi 13 31
8 Moussa SOW FenerbahÃ§e 12 24
9 Welliton Kayserispor 12 28
10 Vincent ABOUBAKAR Besiktas 11 26
11 Bruma Galatasaray 11 29
12 Deniz TÃ¼rÃ¼c Kayserispor 11 31
12 Ricardo Vaz Te Akhisar Belediyespor 11 31
14 Yasin OZTEKIN Galatasaray 10 27
15 Deniz Kadah Antalyaspor 10 29

