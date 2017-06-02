Eto’o ends the season as second top scorer of the Super Lig with 18 goals [+video]

Samuel Eto’o had promised 100 000 euro to a fan if Antalyaspor does not end the season among the top ten; well he helped his team reach the 5th place at the end.

Today was the last day of the Super Lig season and with the goal scored in the 4-1 victory against Gaziantepspor, Eto’o has become the best striker in the history of Antalyaspor.

During the two seasons he played for Antalyaspor, Eto’o has played 62 games scoring 38 goals, 18 of them in 30 games he played this season, allowing his team to finish 5th in the Super Lig table, which itself is another historical milestone for Antalyaspor.

Super Lig Top Scorers