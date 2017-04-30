Eto’o first hat-trick in three years hands Antalyaspor victory [+video]

The Cameroonian’s first treble since 2014, with Chelsea, earned his side an away victory over Adanaspor to brighten their Europa chances

Antalyaspor moved closer to securing an Europa League qualification ticket as a first hat-trick in three years from Samuel Eto’o fired them to a 5-2 victory over Adanaspor on Sunday.

R?za Çal?mbay’s men seized the advantage with Deniz Kadah’s 22nd minute opener before the goals poured in at Adana 5 Ocak Stadium.

The former Cameroon international made certain of the victory for his side as he powered in two great goals, while a 56th minute goal completed his first treble at club level since January 19, 2014.

Eto’o, who took his tally to 14 goals in 25 games in all competitions, is third on the Super Lig topscorers’ chart.

Antalyaspor are three points away from sealing a spot in next season’s Europa League qualification zone, and they face eight placed Konyaspor in their next outing.

Goal.com