Eto’o leaving Antalyaspor for Konyaspor

The Punch | Antalyaspor announced Tuesday they have released former Cameroon international striker Samuel Eto’o, who is expected to sign with fellow Turkish top-flight club Konyaspor.

“Our team separated ways with our captain Samuel Eto’o by mutual agreement,” Antalyaspor, who are in the relegation zone in Turkey’s first division, said in a statement on the club’s website.

Eto’o, 36, joined Antalyaspor in 2015 after a short spell in Italy with Sampdoria.

He will stay in Turkey though, with Konyaspor saying Eto’o will complete a move to the club, who are one place below Antalyaspor, on Wednesday.

“The signing ceremony will held at 1500 (1200GMT),” Konyaspor tweeted, while a photo on the club website showed the Cameroonian arriving at the airport in Konya.

Eto’o enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, winning a pair of Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan.

Eto’o helped Jose Mourinho’s team win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia’s Anzhi Makhachkala.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.