EU estimates partnership worth XAF1.5 bn with Cameroon

Devdiscourse | EU has also launched a four-year project that supports, among other things, the modernization of civil status in Cameroon for XAF 6.5 billion.

Evaluation of Cameroon and European Union (EU) indicates that the active portfolio of the EU-Cameroon partnership is estimated at XAF1.5 billion. This portfolio corresponds to 151 projects in progress.

Referring to some figures and facts, EU delegate Hans-Peter Schadek underlines that, the EU has supported the realization of the study on the impact of the policy of weighing road. According to this study published in early 2018, the international institution could allow Cameroon to save more than XAF 300 billion in 15 years, in terms of road maintenance.

The European side also welcomes the fact that it has launched a four-year project that supports, among other things, the modernization of civil status in Cameroon for XAF 6.5 billion.

Currently, the EU supports the decentralization process, through institutions such as the National Program for Participatory Development (Pndp) and Feicom (the Bank of Communes), with an envelope of EUR 50 million (nearly XAF 33 billion).

The EU also claims support for the regional integration process, notably with the co-financing (with the ADB) of a project to build bridges on the borders with Nigeria (Cross River) and Chad (Logone). EUR 65 million (nearly XAF 43 billion) in the form of grants, making possible a loan of nearly EUR 500 million (about XAF 328 billion) of the ADB.