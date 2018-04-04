European tourists were not kidnapped in Cameroon, tour operator says

Reuters | A group of European tourists traveling in southwest Cameroon were not kidnapped, their Swiss tour operator said on Wednesday, contradicting government reports that separatist militants had held them hostage.
Speaking on state television late on Tuesday, government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said 18 hostages had been taken on Monday and were freed hours later by the army’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion.
He said the group included seven Swiss and five Italian tourists as well as six Cameroonian municipal officials, who were taken by English-speaking separatists in the restive southwest region.
However tour group African Adventures said its clients had simply been stopped on Monday by a group of armed individuals who carried out a check of their documents and vehicles.
“Our negotiation carried out with this group resulted in their granting our permission to leave,” the tour operator said in a statement on its website.
“Shortly before our departure, Cameroon army force special forces arrived on the scene and a brief engagement followed,” it added, without elaborating.
None of its group was subjected to violence and all were doing well, the company said.
The Ambazonian Defence Force (ADF), the main anglophone separatist group battling state security forces, had earlier denied the government version of events.
“ADF does not take hostages. ADF arrests enablers and collaborators and does not arrest foreign nationals,” Cho Ayaba, a leader of the Ambazonian Governing Council, to which the ADF is loosely affiliated, told Reuters.
The ADF has been responsible for most of the shootings that have killed more than 20 state security agents in a year-long uprising against President Paul Biya’s francophone government that they say has marginalized the English-speaking minority.
However, a number of smaller armed groups have emerged in recent months in reaction to a government crackdown that has included razing villages in rural anglophone Cameroon near the Nigerian border.
Terrorist military and ex-convict Tchiroma can tell lies.
Thank God for the sanity and level-headedness of Cameroonians. As people whose brothers, sisters, parents and even head of state are tourists in foreign countries, Cameroonians know the Golden Rule even if Minister Issa Tchiroma, in his excessive zealotry, loyalty and perfidy fails to project this.
Issa Tchiroma Bakary Lie everytime he opens his mouth!Any one believeing anything coming from this man is doing so at their own risk!
Masa we’ve got bigger fish to fry.our target is the terrorist foeces of lrc.our boys are well disciplined and will not go after foreign nationals for no reason.
All the travel warnings issued by the various embassies is for fear of their nationals being abducted or killed by lrc agents and blaming it on the ADF.
By the way,those Swiss nationals should go tell their government that our boys are more humane than the octogenarian that frequently lodges at the intercontinental.
Lying government,what have we not seen and heard?
This operation puts to question the operation on the kidnap of the Tunisians.
Gullible minds will continue falling for cheap propaganda!
Ask the CameroUn army that killed the Tunisian
This is what happens when you play the drum and dance at the same time. War propaganda is good, but shouldn’t there a modicum of respect for the dissemination of valuable information? Some officials are in the hands of abductors for more than a month now and it took less than 48 hours to rescue the special tourists with white skin! Some of the whiteman’s countries have been pushing for dialogue to no avail, then the best to come up with is to further show the bad faith of those rejecting dialogue! It doesn’t rain it pours! When a hands goes round frequently, it will soon come back with feaces!
Is your own Tchiroma, M. Bareta, any better?…
@ Zam-Zam. Are you of anyway better? Two side Cutlass.
LRC Bami anglophone lol
Rami,
man no fit tok truth again? Ah bin first be na LRC spy, even before this crisis, then ah turn be Cpdm agent after, jes non ah be bami Anglo, arda one dem dong even tok sey ah be yawusa.
Hmmm, ah di now understand why Tchiroma bin turn-turn decide for become lie man—CMR dem, Franco and Anglo, ova prefer lie man…
We the people in West Cameroon in the 21st Century refuse to be blackmailed by the Yaoundé government.
The truth about what happened to these foreigners is out because they are not beholden to African dictats.
What happened to Balla, Fontem and Ayah in Jail in Cameroon is still a mystery.
What and whereabouts of Ayuk and Co is a mystery.
In 2016 the people asked the government in a constitutionally bilingual country to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms in West Cameroon but the government refused, embarked on militarization and torture as a solution.
Today the same government is on a campaign to blackmail the peoples of West Cameroon as terrorist.
The desire for freedom will not be suppressed by blackmail
Boy, just a typical example of a failed regime. The military, is the problem and
not the people to cast it out.
Was a Tunisian engineer killed? Let the Lord I serve rain pain on those who are killing.
This is why we have a war in Ambazonia. The Yaounde regime failed the country. Unable to speak the simple truth. It is propaganda obsessed.
Insanity. The government of Cameroon is now working against itself, and therefore against all Cameroonians.
This kind of propaganda is the bullet that will drive away the few authentic tourists that are not Cameroonians with foreign passports visiting Cameroon each year. I can’t help but wonder whether anyone will feel safe to visit a country that openly lies about the safety of tourists.
Of course they were not kidnapped. We could read it between the lines from the start.
The question is, are these people really “tourists “? Some may be, but some are certainly spies.
When you leave partisanship aside, you are always right and I always say it. You are right again!
Don’t worry, we now control territories our minerals, women and children are safe where we control, Issa Cheroma mistakenly disgrace his government thinking he was smart but the tourist came out and told the truth. The truth is that the Ambazonian Army controls their territory and will soon be in full control of their country to put an end to lies telling, corruption, embezzlement, and all the bad luck inherited from the most primitive country in the world that kill to enable France to benefit. Shame to all those who still stand by this group of thieves and wicked people call ministers. Ahidjo killed his own brothers and sold his country to the French and later died like a fly and was abandoned in Senegal.There were two Cameroons that came together not one and indivisible the truth is out
When the fake news broke up, I said it could not be true as the sane military paraded as the best have not be able to rescue civil servants whom the same government reported were kidnapped during 11th February. I questioned why the military is efficient in redcung foreigners but can’t rescue Cameroonians? My comment on this website fast disappeared. I’m glad the truth is out.
The good news is that we now have our own Army in Ambazonia, the tourist said their documents were checked and handed back to them by the most discipline Amba soldiers, they did not ask for bribes or any favours, if these tourist were checked by La Republic du Cameroun soldiers things would have been different because they only know how to collect bribes and tell lies, i can’t wait to see the day these thieves from La Republic du Cameroun and their terrorist group call millitair camerounairs will be kicked out of Ambaland.
Zam Zam,
Everybody can smell the shame all over you. As expected you rushed headlong into the game you master well, blame and diversion , but your gods of confusion were not with you this time around, so the so called tourists have knocked you across the face. Your Tchiroma is great, remember he announced 47 terrorists were transferred from Nigeria to Cameroon. Some of those he swore were among the 47 left Nigeria several weeks ago. Anyway, just live with your heavy head, or rant on as usual!