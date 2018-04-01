Ex-Cameroon govt officials held over corruption spend Easter in jail [+video]

africanews | Basile Atangana Kouna, Cameroon’s former water and energy minister and other top government officials held over an anti-corruption crackdown have been shown in a video commemorating Easter in prison.
Journalists tweeted screengrabs of Basile and others – Nguini Effa, Mendo Ze and Jena Willian Solo – all in suit taking part in mass on the eve of Easter at the Kondengui maximum security prison located in the capital, Yaounde.
The three other detainees are a former Ministry of Public Works official, the head of a state company, and the ex-rector of the University of Douala.
The religious service involved a church set up in the prison with a priest delivering a sermon. The former ministers a joined by other attendees sitting under a tent following proceedings.
It is largely held that the four are being detained as part of an anti-corruption drive known as Operation Sparrowhawk. It remains to be known which particular case Basile is to be charged with.
Easter Eve at Kondengui maximum prison in Yaounde. VIP prisoners; Basile Atangana Kouna, Nguini effa,Mendo ze and Jean William solo taking part in the mass pic.twitter.com/lDNztnA9S4
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) March 31, 2018
He was arrested and deported from Nigeria in March after President Biya kicked him out of a March 2 cabinet reshuffle. He had already been ordered the previous month not to leave the country.
As a result of its oil wealth, corruption has been widely reported especially in the area of revenues from crude exports. Transparency International ranked it 153 out of 180 countries on its annual corruption perceptions index.
Biya,85, has ruled the Central African nation since taking over from a retiring predecessor in 1982. He won the 1983 polls with 99.98 percent and has since won reelection at every election cycle.
He is expected to again seek re-election in presidential polls later this year. The first of multi-level elections, Senate vote, was held last month. The presidency has yet to announce a date for the presidential and other elections.
Cameroon’s oil-dependent economy has been crippled by low crude prices. And separatists are mounting a guerrilla campaign in the country’s two English-speaking provinces, demanding independence from the majority Francophone Central African nation.
So these economic gangsters can still wear suits even inside the 11th region ?
is it a surprise that all those in prison on charges of corruption are one hundred percent christians,and muslims?certainly no,by adhering to alien ideologies promoting individual prosperity against original african tradition that raise collective good,or prosperity above the individual.it is absolutely normal for ministers to think about putting what belongs to everybody in their pockets.it does not make sense to put them in prison while promoting the same system base on individualistic,christian islamic ideology.by scraping christianity and islam officially from the education system,returning to our collective tradition,making it the base of the collective orientation of the thinking of our children.we can say with certainty that corruption will not exist in 25 years.
instead of remaining traped,promoting christianity and islam with its ideology of individual salvation,which means thinking about ones self first before the comminuty.then expecting the opposite behavior,we should be courageous enough and admit we made a tragic mistake following lies called democrazy build on a christian foundation.return to the village system that puts harmony at the center of society through continuous promotion of group interest above the individual.how did we leave such perfect tradition?in oder to have patriotic civil servants in future serving collective interest.we must codify this tradition and build it into the next generation.but it can’t work without completely uprooting christianity.both traditions are contradictory.
Now that they heard the sermon on Easter, can they admit, that they stole and can
they give back the stolen loot?
@Joshua
Good one big man. You sound very different and objective as compare to many of your postings.
@joshua
For the first time you are ok with the republic of Cameroon. Like I said before we will all fixed that country together I don’t care what background or ethnicity you have
La Republique’s band of thieves.
Ou est leur chef bandit Biya?? Celui la va mettre Chantou d ici peu!