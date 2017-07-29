EXCLUSIVE | Cameroon boss Hugo Broos turns down Zamalek

2017 Africa Cup of Nations champion Hugo Broos has officially turned down an approach from Cairo giants Zamalek.

Zamalek are on the lookout for a new manager to guide them going into the new season after the departure of Augusto Inacio following long scuffle with the board.

In an attempt to replace Inacio, Zamalek delegates have contacted Hugo Broos & his representative to negotiate the managerial vacancy at the club.

The 65-year-old Belgian manager was indeed interested in the job but at the end of the day both parties could not reach an agreement over his salary.

The four-time Belgian manager of the year is set to remain with the Indomitable Lions as they prepare to host the newly-expanded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Anderlecht manager successfully guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title with a victory against Egypt in the final, despite missing out of eight key members of the squad prior to the tournament for various reasons.

King Fut