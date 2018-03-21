Eximbank China to fund the second phase of the water supply project

Business in Cameroon | On March 16, 2018, Paul Biya signed a decree habilitating the economy minister Alamine Ousmane Mey to borrow CFA53.4 billion for the second phase of the water supply project which should provide clean water in 9 towns.

This loan agreement will probably be signed during the state visit of Cameroon’s president on March 22. With this loan, Eximbank China’s contribution in the project will be about CFA110 billion as, during the first phase, the bank disbursed CFA56 billion.

Let’s be reminded that in Cameroon, barely 40% of the population have access to drinking water. Even in Yaoundé, the capital city, the population sometimes spend days without tap water because of the supply problems of Camerounaise des Eaux (CDE), the concessionaire whose shares were transferred to CAMWATER.