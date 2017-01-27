Exports to Nigeria increase the price of cereals in Cameroon’s Extreme-North

(Ecofin Agency) – In the Extreme-North region of Cameroon, the price of a 50-kg bag of millet and maize increased by FCfa 2,000 over the last four months, we learned from local sources. On top of the low rainfall observed in this area of Cameroon, which led to a drop in the production of cereals, traders also point out exports to Nigeria.

Indeed, after being closed for several months due to the violence committed by the Islamist sect Boko Haram in the country, the Cameroonian government launched some months ago, a process to gradually reopen its land borders with this neighbouring country, the deadly attacks by members of Boko Haram having considerably reduced in numbers.

The Boko Haram threat was also a factor in the drop of the cereal crop production in the Extreme-North of Cameroon these past years, since fearing for their lives, many groups of inhabitants fled their villages, leaving their fields abandoned.

Consequently, in 2014, the cereal production in this part of Cameroon decreased by 132,000 tons, based on official statistics. In 2015, the cereal deficit in the Extreme-North region was around 200,000 tons.

BRM

Agence Ecofin