Eyong Enoh: From Football Player To Preacher ?

24 mins ago 1 Comment

Eyong Enoh had a successful football career spanning more than a decade, his current team being Standard Liège (Belgian Pro League). In the following videos found on social media, Enoh seems to be making an interesting evolution from football player to preacher. The recording apparently took place December 31, 2016

One comment

  1. True Ancestor Reserved
    January 4, 2017 at 01:50

    First go tok you true football age big man.

    Reply

