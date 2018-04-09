Fai Yengo Francis, others, barred from leaving Cameroon

Journal du Cameroun | The former Governor of the Littoral Region is amongst a group of over thirty persons barred from leaving the country as the “operation sparrow Hawk” circles around.

In a confidential document that was leaked to the public on Saturday, Fai Yengo Francis, the former General Manager of the National Shipyard and Construction company , Dayas Mounoume, and others have been barred from leaving the country.

The document signed by the Delegate General for National Security Martin Mbarga Nguele tasks all border security forces to take special measures and arrest any of such persons if they attempt to escape.

The recent develoment comes to increase the number of persons who have been barred from leaving the country as the Government cracks down on corruption.

Last month, the General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications Corporation, David Nkotto Emane and some of his collaboratrors were barred from leaving the country.

The followed the former Minister of Water of Energy Basile Atangana Kouna who escaped into Nigeria before he was apprehended and brought back to Cameroon and detained at the Kondengui maximum security prison.