Faith leaders offer to mediate in Cameroon crisis

APAnews | Faith leaders in Cameroon meeting on the initiative of the Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Cardinal Christian Tumi, on Thursday offered to help mediate an end to the secessionist conflict rocking the English-speaking regions of the Northwest and Southwest.



Offering to negotiate a solution out of the crisis, the religious leaders including Rev. Dr. Babila George Fochang of the Presbyterian Church of Cameroon (EPC), Imam Tukur Mohammed Adamu of the Bamenda Central Mosque and Imam Alhadji Mohammed Abubakar of the Central Mosque of Buea, said in a joint statement, they are ready to serve as facilitators of dialogue between the government and the secessionists.

Deploring the fact that the populations of the affected regions have been suffering for almost two years, they said “the time has come to put an end to this conflict through a frank, inclusive and comprehensive national dialogue on the Anglophone issue.”

Convinced that “it is not by arms that we will make peace,” the faith leaders said they are open to any initiative aimed at promoting the restoration of peace in the violence-stricken regions of Cameroon.