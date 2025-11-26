Fecafoot Election Set for 29 November Amid Tensions and FIFA–CAF Scrutiny

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s football federation is entering a decisive phase as its Elective General Assembly approaches, with heightened attention from global and continental governing bodies. The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) confirmed in an official statement that emissaries from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football will attend the proceedings scheduled for 29 November 2025 in Mbamkomo. According to the release, their mission is to monitor the electoral process and ensure that statutory procedures are respected.

The arrival of these observers comes at a moment of considerable tension. The upcoming vote unfolds against a backdrop of prolonged controversy surrounding the leadership of the outgoing president, Samuel Eto’o. Despite months of public debate, legal disputes, and internal divisions, Eto’o remains the sole candidate for the presidency. His supporters view his uncontested candidacy as a sign of continuity, while critics argue that the absence of competition raises concerns about democratic transparency within the federation.

The stakes extend beyond the football community. For years, relations between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) and Fecafoot have deteriorated. The two institutions, led respectively by Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and Samuel Eto’o, have clashed over governance, team management, and adherence to established regulations. This tension has been cited by some observers as a factor contributing to inconsistent performances of national teams.

The friction intensified ahead of the election. The ministry declined Fecafoot’s request to designate representatives for the assembly, arguing that the current process violated earlier recommendations aimed at resolving legal disputes and correcting irregularities. Minsep maintains that the electoral cycle was launched outside the legal framework, citing issues such as non-compliance with the 2021 statutes, arbitrary suspensions of candidates, and the exclusion of several clubs. Despite the ministry’s objections, Fecafoot remains determined to proceed with the vote as planned.

With FIFA and CAF representatives set to oversee the proceedings, the election has drawn international attention. Its outcome will influence not only the direction of football governance in Cameroon but also perceptions of procedural integrity within member federations. For a brief moment, the country stands at the center of African football, awaiting a decision that may reshape its sporting landscape for years to come.