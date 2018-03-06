FECAFOOT : Normalisation Committee Head stretches a hand to disgruntled players

CRTV Some Former players of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon may come back to the team.

The President of the Normalisation Committee at FECAFOOT, Dieudonne Happi met with these former Lions urging them to come back.

Most of the players prematurely exited from the team or ended their international football career for different reasons .

According to FECAFOOT, the meeting held in Paris on Monday 5th March 2018 aimed at;

Reconciling the former players with FECAFOOT and soliciting a possible intergration into the National team.

Requesting their expertise on a possible restructuring of the National team and restore the brand name “Indomitable Lions”

ahead of the 2019 AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon.

Those who attended the reconciliatory talks with Barrister Dieudonné Happi in Paris were;

Samuel Eto’o Fils

Idriss Carlos Kameni

Allan Nyom

Eric Maxime ChoupoMoting

Jean Armel KanaBiyick

Stephane Bahoken

Andre Onana

Football fans and Cameroonians have been expressing mixed feeling on the social media.

Others are anxious to have the team get back the big names that gave the team a status as of the past.

Some think most of these players are indispensable arguing that the team won the 2017 AFCON without these players.

The latest development points to the fact that football remains the rallying force of Cameroonians.