FEICOM redistributed CFA514 billion to communes between 2011 and 2018

Business in Cameroon | The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-Municipal Intervention (FEICOM) informs that from January 1, 2011, to March 31, 2018, it has centralized and redistributed CFA514.6 billion to the 360 communes and 14 urban communities in Cameroon, in the framework of the revenues equalization.

According to FEICOM, these revenues followed an upward trend during the period under review. Their average annual growth was 4% (above Cameroon’s average population growth which is 2.6%).

Let’s remind that in the framework of revenue equalization, communes with high number of residents receive more revenues and those that generate more revenues share it with the ones who do not produce much.

The institution further reveals that during the period under review, it granted CFA131.6 billion for the implementation of 1,736 projects in 366 decentralized territorial units.

For the record, resources of FEICOM are provided by the government. 80% of those resources are raised through local taxation.