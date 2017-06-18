Home / English / FIFA Confederations Cup – Cameroon 0 -2 Chile | Final

2 hours ago 8 Comments

  • VIDAL 81′
  • VARGAS 90’+1

8 comments

  1. MD
    1 hour ago at 21:05

    Wish it was 2-1 or a draw! A house that is dirty within denies itself blessings. The murder of Bishop Benoit Balla, political chicannery and misrule leading to the uprising and deaths in our country cast dark clouds on our fortunes? The Almighty God lives – devils must know.

  2. Uhmm pays
    1 hour ago at 21:08

    Sans complexe ils Peuvent faire mieux. Mokandjo aujourd hui etait invisible et surtout pas bon trop de dechets ,ce coach aurait pu introduire du sang neuf apres 60mn et laisser ces gars jouer offensif . Mais bon c etait un bon match.

  3. bobjazz
    21 mins ago at 22:10

    I withdraw my statement about Anguissa. It wasn’t his fault but the play style. This is why we need a Cameroonian as coach. This coach doesn’t believe in us. In his mind, we can be champions of Africa but nothing compared to the rest of the world. Akono Jean Paul would have had a better result.
    WHY SHOULD A CAMEROONIAN TEAM WITH SUCH GREAT ATTACKING FORCE BE PLAYING DEFENSIVE AGAINST A SHORT CHILIAN TEAM?

  4. Ras Tuge
    6 mins ago at 22:25

    So much potential in Mi Lion. Too bad that potential is simply wasted. The scores most definitely do not reflect the match but the only thing that matters is winning.

    How is it possible in this jamdong planet that Bassogog is not playing in some big European club? His talent is unmatched and his ball control skills and vision for the game are incredible. Bassogog definitely derserves more visibility.

