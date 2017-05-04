FIFA rankings: Egypt remain Africa’s top-ranked team

Egypt remain Africa’s top-ranked team

Africa Cup of Nations finalists Egypt remain the top-ranked African team following the release of the latest FIFA rankings.

With just seven games played during the points timeframe, there was very little movement in the rankings, with no change among the top 70 teams.

AFCON champions Cameroon are ranked 33rd and third on the CAF list, while Nigeria’s Super Eagles are 40th, Ghana at 45 and South Africa 64th.

Madagascar are the biggest movers by ranks, shifting up nine spots to 111th, while Malawi dropped 14 places to 114th. Brazil, Argentina and Germany occupy the top 3 spots overall.

TOP-20 CAF List:

1 Egypt (19)

2 Senegal (30)

3 Cameroon (33)

4 Burkina Faso (35)

5 Nigeria (40)

6 Congo DR (41)

7 Tunisia (42)

8 Ghana (45)

9 Côte d’Ivoire (48)

10 Morocco (53)

11 Algeria (54)

12 South Africa (64)

13 Mali (69)

14 Guinea (71)

15 Uganda (72)

16 Kenya (78)

17 Cape Verde Islands (82)

18 Benin (83)

19 Gabon (84)

20 Congo (84)

ESPN