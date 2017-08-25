Home / English / FIFA to send in emergency team to run Cameroon football

FIFA to send in emergency team to run Cameroon football

3 hours ago 4 Comments

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it is sending in an emergency management team to run the troubled Cameroon football federation.

The panel to be appointed by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will oversee elections by next March to replace disputed polls in 2015 for the Cameroon federation board.

FIFA’s intervention comes amid speculation Cameroon could be stripped of hosting the next African Cup of Nations in June-July 2019.

CAF President Ahmad this month cast doubt on Cameroon’s ability to prepare for the expanded 24-team tournament.

FIFA says Wednesday it acted after “recent failed attempts … to reconcile the football stakeholders in Cameroon and overcome the current impasse.”

Check Also

Olympique de Marseille : coup d’arrêt pour Clinton Njie

Auteur de trois buts en trois matchs de Ligue 1 pour l’OM cette saison, Clinton …

4 comments

  1. Ako
    2 hours ago at 12:58

    Good move by FIFA. Can you ask the UN to do likewise? We need such a committee at the helm of affairs in Etoudi to avert a brewing crisis and bloodshed……

    Reply
  2. Ka
    1 hour ago at 14:10

    Nothing good comes from LRC. The earlier we ambalanders turn our back s from LRC and deny them from commanding us the best for us.fracophone Africa is a curse. Nothing good came from 1961fumban conference.

    Reply
  3. .
    1 hour ago at 14:26

    Democracy is a strange concept to these brutes. The whole country needs reshuffling even when Ambazonia is out. As them the cost of delegating Owona to spearhead the previous looting effort and you may know how racketeering is facilitated by these criminals.

    Reply
  4. korak
    1 min ago at 15:25

    What a Wast of Time And Resources. We need an emergency team or Normalization Come-tee to run the whole country. Absentee Landlord is Brain Dead!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved