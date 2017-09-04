FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

Stade Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo, Yaounde (CMR)
4 Sep 2017
18:00Local time
Round 3 – Group B
Live On TV:
APA – Douala (Cameroon) At least six million pupils in Cameroon have resumed school on …
2 and a half hrs before the next station of the cross !
Go Naija lets roast the lions again .that meat tasted so sweet
This will be a lesson learn that just because you won the AFCON does not mean you can walk through any africaan team.Naija won the same tournament but failed to even qualify for the next 2 editions.I wish our house was clean players like matip,ntep umtiti and mbappe would electrify the den.Go Naija
Cameroon has always been using football to coverup serious matters. This time around it won’t work, until Cameroon puts it’s house in order, they will continue to fail.
Today will still lose because of the Anglophone crises and what will happen next, the Nations cup rights will be taken from them.
What a pity.