Home / English / FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

1 hour ago 4 Comments

Stade Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo, Yaounde (CMR)
4 Sep 2017
18:00Local time
Round 3 – Group B

Live On TV:

  • beIN Sports
  • France: beIN Sports 2
  • Cameroon: Linke 1 | Link 2
  • UK: BT Sports 2
  • USA: n/a

Cameroon v NigeriaCountdown

Check Also

Cameroon: Six millions pupils resume school on Monday

APA – Douala (Cameroon) At least six million pupils in Cameroon have resumed school on …

4 comments

  1. tendemo
    35 mins ago at 15:21

    2 and a half hrs before the next station of the cross !

    Reply
  2. truebabah
    34 mins ago at 15:22

    Go Naija lets roast the lions again .that meat tasted so sweet

    Reply
  3. sameboy
    29 mins ago at 15:27

    This will be a lesson learn that just because you won the AFCON does not mean you can walk through any africaan team.Naija won the same tournament but failed to even qualify for the next 2 editions.I wish our house was clean players like matip,ntep umtiti and mbappe would electrify the den.Go Naija

    Reply
  4. Wait and See
    2 mins ago at 15:54

    Cameroon has always been using football to coverup serious matters. This time around it won’t work, until Cameroon puts it’s house in order, they will continue to fail.
    Today will still lose because of the Anglophone crises and what will happen next, the Nations cup rights will be taken from them.
    What a pity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved