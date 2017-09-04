FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

Stade Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo, Yaounde (CMR)
4 Sep 2017
18:00Local time
Round 3 – Group B
Live On TV:
Cameroon held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Group B …
End of the road for the overrated African champion Cameroon. So sad the won’t be there to disgrace the continent again.
God is a Nigerian.
The battle for the sole ticket is between Naija, Zambia and Algeria. Cameroon can now concentrate AFCON.
Concentrate on AFCON
An overhaul is REQUIRED.
We have to go back to the basis.
Make the home league competitive with “livable” salaries for players.
professionalize the league and the federation.
have a long term vision with a 10 years goal to have a competitive team both technically and physically.
We need a “school” of thoughts to engineer midfielders, we have none to create, none with vision.
playing like amateurs, I can player better if put in that field.
Coach has to go and start trusting nationals
my 5 cents
Oga Mbappe
i gree with you, You actually make sense with your opinion, but end up cracking me up with your quality if given a chance to wear the Lions Green Red Yellow jersey, ain’t you a grandpa? can you kick the ball hard? kikikikikiki