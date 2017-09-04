Home / English / FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon v Nigeria – COUNTDOWN and Live broadcast info

6 hours ago 31 Comments

Stade Omnisports Ahmadou-Ahidjo, Yaounde (CMR)
4 Sep 2017
18:00Local time
Round 3 – Group B

Live On TV:

  • beIN Sports
  • France: beIN Sports 2
  • Cameroon: Linke 1 | Link 2
  • UK: BT Sports 2
  • USA: n/a

Cameroon v NigeriaCountdown

Check Also

Cameroon 1 Nigeria 1 : Indomitable Lions hold Super Eagles

Cameroon held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Group B …

31 comments

Older Comments
  1. Brown Sugar (Abuja)
    1 hour ago at 20:09

    End of the road for the overrated African champion Cameroon. So sad the won’t be there to disgrace the continent again.

    God is a Nigerian.

    Reply
  2. Brown Sugar (Abuja)
    53 mins ago at 20:19

    The battle for the sole ticket is between Naija, Zambia and Algeria. Cameroon can now concentrate AFCON.

    Reply
  3. Brown Sugar (Abuja)
    49 mins ago at 20:23

    Concentrate on AFCON

    Reply
  4. Mbappe
    27 mins ago at 20:45

    An overhaul is REQUIRED.

    We have to go back to the basis.
    Make the home league competitive with “livable” salaries for players.
    professionalize the league and the federation.
    have a long term vision with a 10 years goal to have a competitive team both technically and physically.

    We need a “school” of thoughts to engineer midfielders, we have none to create, none with vision.
    playing like amateurs, I can player better if put in that field.

    Coach has to go and start trusting nationals

    my 5 cents

    Reply
  5. Brown Sugar (Abuja)
    1 min ago at 21:11

    Oga Mbappe
    i gree with you, You actually make sense with your opinion, but end up cracking me up with your quality if given a chance to wear the Lions Green Red Yellow jersey, ain’t you a grandpa? can you kick the ball hard? kikikikikiki

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved