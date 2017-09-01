FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria 4 – 0 Cameroon – Final

Round 3 – Group B
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Uyo (NGA)
SCORERS: NIGERIA
- Odion IGHALO 29′
- John Obi MIKEL 42′
- Victor MOSES 55′
- Kelechi IHEANACHO 76′
Round 3 – Group B
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Uyo (NGA)
Sur les réseaux sociaux, et sur certains sites d’information, la fille du président camerounais est …
Hho shame o !
That pot done over boil ehh. Boloman be say LRC go tight until them leave Ambazland but Biya no listen. First we kill Fecal-foot, then we bury national team, next…wait and see. Gari done pass ndiba…dans la sauce.
???
Anyone who can’t still see beyond his nostrils that “cameroon” is heading down a bottomless pit in all domains needs to rethink. The signs are very clear. What should u expect from a house where members have burried unity and exalted intimidation, hatred, injustice et al. Your answer is good as mine.
Overrated African champions #The indomitablelions
When the mind is sick, the body is weak. Football has been an LRC distraction for a long time enough. Time they focus on ousting their dictator and let Ambazonia go. The struggle continues…..
Na that yellow mayo!
A well-deserved victory for Naija. Football is all about determination, ability, skillfulness and team work….. and not the bluffing, presidential decrees, politics and amateurism we find in LRC. Politics precedes everything in LRC and LRC is in a free fall. In fact, make LRC kleptocratic Biya just auction that country for some Lebanese man.