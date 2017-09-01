FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria 4 – 0 Cameroon – Final

Round 3 – Group B
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Uyo (NGA)
SCORERS: NIGERIA
- Odion IGHALO 29′
- John Obi MIKEL 42′
- Victor MOSES 55′
- Kelechi IHEANACHO 76′
