FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria 4 – 0 Cameroon – Final

5 hours ago 28 Comments

Round 3 – Group B
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Uyo (NGA)

SCORERS: NIGERIA

  • Odion IGHALO 29′
  • John Obi MIKEL 42′
  • Victor MOSES 55′
  • Kelechi IHEANACHO 76′

28 comments

Older Comments
  1. Firefighter
    18 mins ago at 23:38

    Decree no. 4- 4 little eggs, Mbappe, Bikutsi, Ras Tuge, Mbamois and Pinguiss , call on the Bir to shoot the Super Eagles football terrorists on sight!

    Reply
  2. l,enemi dans la Maison
    6 mins ago at 23:50

    kikikikiki, Biya will sign a decree and the lions will go to Russia.. don,t worry….. but our struggle continous till restoration and away from these lazy liars

    Reply

