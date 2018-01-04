Fifteen die in Cameroon goldmine collapse

APAnews | At least 15 goldminers have died, following the collapse of a goldmine in Ngoe Ngoe town, eastern Cameroon, sources told APA on Thursday.
The victims, like the people in surrounding communities, have as their main activity the search for gold.
According to the newspaper Le Messager and the weekly Repères, the mine where the tragedy occurred was “abandoned by Chinese operators, without proper arrangements, contrary to the regulations in force.”
According to the Forests and Rural Development Association (FODER), which investigated in the field, “43 people died at the mining sites in the east of Cameroon in 2017 in the space of ten months.”
Although popular in the east of Cameroon, placer mining is an obstacle to the regulation of the sector through the appropriate structures put in place by the government.
Terrible. Don’t blame Chinese businesses! They do what Cameroun permits. There is a whole ministry to regulate this sector and ensure safety and certification of work sites. Ask the Ministry of Mines, Power and Technology Development – is it more in power than in office? What is the minister actually doing? Is he only running supply chain to make golden statues? Do safe work manuals exists to permit artisan mining? Was this worksite certified? Sealed off until made safe? Needless loss of lives.