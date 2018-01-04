Fifteen die in Cameroon goldmine collapse

APAnews | At least 15 goldminers have died, following the collapse of a goldmine in Ngoe Ngoe town, eastern Cameroon, sources told APA on Thursday.The victims, like the people in surrounding communities, have as their main activity the search for gold.

According to the newspaper Le Messager and the weekly Repères, the mine where the tragedy occurred was “abandoned by Chinese operators, without proper arrangements, contrary to the regulations in force.”

According to the Forests and Rural Development Association (FODER), which investigated in the field, “43 people died at the mining sites in the east of Cameroon in 2017 in the space of ten months.”

Although popular in the east of Cameroon, placer mining is an obstacle to the regulation of the sector through the appropriate structures put in place by the government.