Fight Against Corruption: Denunciations Increase Exponentially

Members of the public are using the toll free hotline number 1517 to denounce acts of corruption.

Cameroonians have appropriated the toll free hotline number 1517 not only to denounce acts of corruption they undergo or witness in public services but virtually all vices and problems in society.

The toll free number was officially launched by the Chairman of the National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC), Reverend Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams on April 24, 2018.

Slightly more than a month since the number was launched, the population has flooded the anti-corruption body with all sorts of calls extending to issues that do not concern corruption. The Head of the Prevention and Communication Division in NACC, Irene Morikang Tche told Cameroon Tribune that a minimum of 100 calls are received per day.

She said the issues reported range from land disputes, acts of corruption of all forms, court hearings and even the current socio-political situation in the North West and South West Regions.

“People talks about everything. They call to air out their grievances,” she said. While launching the toll free number in a press conference, NACC Chairman, Rev. Dr Massi Gams announced that human and material resources have been put in place to ensure that the number is accessible to the public from 7: a.m. to 6: p.m. everyday. He also announced that two reception points were opened to receive the denunciations from public service users.

Staff of NACC with the ever-increasing calls have a daunting task. Irene Morikang said the calls are screened. She disclosed that some cases of corruption denounced are treated urgently, the rest of the cases are noted down for further investigation. She cited the example of the ongoing census of civil servants where people have been calling to denounce the cases of absentee civil servants.

Such denunciations, she said, are compiled and sent to the Ministry of Finance and cases of theft are compiled and sent to the Police. Irene Morikang advises that people should call usefully, when it is important and when the call concerns purely corruption. This is because calls that have nothing to do with corruption and wrongful denunciations lead to wastage of public resources in case investigations are opened and also block other users from calling.

The institution of the toll free hotline number to denounce corruption has come to add to the already existing arsenal of communication weapons to fight corruption in Cameroon put in place by NACC. The body has a new look website www.conac.cm and an email [email protected] at the disposal of users to exploit to denounce acts of corruption an further contribute to the fight against the canker warm.

Other media platforms also exist such as specialised programmes on radio and television to raise awareness on the actions of NACC. In this light, there is “Espace CONAC; a radio magazine broadcast every Saturday on CRTV National Station”, “Espace CONAC; a television magazine on CRTV and Canal 2.” There is also the CONAC newsletter published monthly and distributed nationwide.