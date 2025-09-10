Fire Breaks Out at Yaoundé Central Market

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A major fire broke out on September 10, 2025, at the Central Market in Yaoundé, leaving behind widespread destruction. Numerous shops were engulfed by the flames, though the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread quickly, consuming large sections of the market and destroying valuable goods stored inside the shops. The material losses are already considered significant, as many businesses have been completely ravaged.

As soon as the alarm was raised, firefighting units rushed to the scene. Firefighters are currently working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent further damage. Despite their swift response, the scale of destruction highlights the vulnerability of the market’s infrastructure to such disasters.

For now, investigations are expected to be launched to determine the source of the fire. Meanwhile, affected shop owners and local residents face the heavy task of assessing their losses and beginning recovery efforts.

The Central Market of Yaoundé, a vital hub for commerce and livelihoods, now bears the scars of this tragic incident, leaving the community shaken and in search of answers.