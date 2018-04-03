Fire guts part of Cameroon Embassy in Holland

Journal du Cameroun | The fire whose source is unknown razed part of the building on the night of Friday breaking Saturday, authorities said.

Several valuable items were destroyed by the fire but no loss of human life was recorded, the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella said in a communiqué.



« The Minister of External Relations informs the national and international community that a fire broke out on the night of Friday, March 30 breaking Saturday, March 31 at the building hosting the Cameroonian Embassy in the Hague, Holland.

The prompt and diligent intervention of Dutch firefighters helped bring the situation under control.

No human life was lost though part of the building was destroyed. Measures have been taken to ensure the Embassy continues functioning smoothly in Holland,» the Minister of External Relations Lejeun Mbella Mbella said in a statement.