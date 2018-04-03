Fire guts part of Cameroon Embassy in Holland

Journal du Cameroun | The fire whose source is unknown razed part of the building on the night of Friday breaking Saturday, authorities said.
Several valuable items were destroyed by the fire but no loss of human life was recorded, the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella said in a communiqué.
« The Minister of External Relations informs the national and international community that a fire broke out on the night of Friday, March 30 breaking Saturday, March 31 at the building hosting the Cameroonian Embassy in the Hague, Holland.
The prompt and diligent intervention of Dutch firefighters helped bring the situation under control.
No human life was lost though part of the building was destroyed. Measures have been taken to ensure the Embassy continues functioning smoothly in Holland,» the Minister of External Relations Lejeun Mbella Mbella said in a statement.
When a choir master intones a song, the rest of the choir sings along, n’est-ce pas?
From the day Etienne Ntsama (R. I. P.) set his office ablaze in a last ditch effort to obfuscate his fiscal malfeasance, the budgetivorous patriots and all others in the “enzyme glutton”category knew that the best way to cover their trails is to set fire and destroy all paper trails. And so it is.
But we have secessionists, all over even in Holland. What now stops the song
bird tchiroma from telling the world about the fire and blaming it on scapegoats?