Five Cameroon athletes go missing at Commonwealth Games

Independent Online | Yaounde – Five Cameroon athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Australia have gone missing.

Weightlifter Olivier Matam, and boxers Ndzie Tchoyi and Simplice Fotsala had been due to compete on Tuesday but could not be found, Cameroon team manager Victor Agbor Nso said.

He said two other weightlifters, Aka Angeline Filji and Mikoumba Petit David, had earlier gone missing from the Games at the Gold Coast, but did not specify when.

Australian police have been informed.

“We have officially informed our hierarchy back home: the Ministry of Sports and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon,” Nso told Cameroon state broadcaster CRTV.

“We have also laid a formal complaint to the Australian police.”

It is not the first time Cameroonian athletes have disappeared at a major sporting event. In 2012, five male boxers, a female footballer and a male swimmer absconded from the London Olympic village.