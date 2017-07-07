Five reasons Hammers should sign Vincent Aboubakar

We are now in July and it’s safe to say West Ham fans are very worried about the lack of signings they were again promised ahead of the second season at the London Stadium.

Only veteran Pablo Zabaleta has been signed on a free after Manchester City let him go after nine years service at the club and that has many fans angry with the transfer dealings.

It seems that every day, West Ham are linked with another player but us fans know better than to believe the rumours as for the majority of the time, they never happen for the Hammers.

However recently West Ham are reportedly interested in Cameroon striker and 25-year-old Vincent Aboubakar who is currently at Portuguese side Porto. This seems to be a more realistic option for West Ham at the moment as they seem to have lost the battle for Oliver Giroud and backed out of a deal to sign Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Have a look below at the five reasons I think Aboubakar could be a success if he was to move to the London Stadium.

TIRELESS WORK RATE

Aboubakar is often praised for his work rate and how he never gives defenders a rest, something that would ago down very well with West Ham fans.

NOT TOO EXPENSIVE

It’s rumoured he would cost £10-15m and in today’s market, that seems a reasonable price. Although he isn’t a marquee signing, Hammers should be happy if he was signed as well as a 20-goal a season striker.

HE’S A GOALSCORER

Last season the 25-year-old scored 19 goals in 38 appearances, making his goal-scoring ratio a goal every other game. This would certainly be a welcome record for the Hammers in the toughest league in the world.

PACE AND STRENGTH – PREMIER LEAGUE READY?

His two main attributes are how physical the Cameroon man is and he is also fast along with that. This could mean he would be ready to go straight into the Premier League.

NOT INJURY PRONE

Last season, Aboubakar made 38 appearances but never missed a game through injury. This is massive considering West Ham would love for their strikers to stay fit, unlike Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho.

