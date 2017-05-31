Flagship business forum opens in Douala Thursday

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The second edition of the “Africa Development Club” organized under the auspices of the Societe Commerciale de Banque (SCB), a subsidiary of the Moroccan bank group Attijariwafa Bank, will open in Douala on Thursday, the bank announced on Monday.

Focusing on the theme “Agro-industry: Potentialities and Contribution to Economic Growth” the discourse will attempt an overview of the sector in Cameroon, but also open a window on incentives for the development of the sector, as well as funding opportunities.

B2B meetings are also planned between the Cameroonian business community and international economic operators, with the aim of building and strengthening business relations.

According to the organizers of the event, this second edition of the Africa Development Club comes in the wake of the Africa Development International Forum initiated by the Attijariwafa Bank Group, which 100 participants, under the aegis of the National Investment Corporation (SNI) have been attending since 2010.

The Africa Development Club has 400 members across seven countries in Africa namely: Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Mali, Senegal, the Republic of Congo and Tunisia.

APAnews