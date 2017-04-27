FNAC opens its first shop in Cameroon in the city of Douala, on 26 April 2017

FNAC, the famous French brand specialised in sale of digital products and other books, opened its first shop in Cameroon, on 26 April 2017 in Douala, reveals the internet site ITR news.com, presented as being “the first daily of the digital markets”. Next June, FNAC will also open up in Congo.



“Cameroon and Congo are two major francophone countries where the FNAC brand is recognised, appreciated and expected. Consumption is strongly increasing there, with a marked appetite for technical and editorial products”, highlights FNAC to justify opening stores in these two Central African countries.

The FNAC shop in Douala covering an area of 480 m2, will be in the Kadji Square shopping mall. It will propose products as varied as books, records, DVDs, gaming, micro computers, telephones, connected devices, sound, photo, TV, games/toys, etc. the shop will create 11 jobs, we learn.

Business in Cameroon