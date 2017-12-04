Home / English / Football: Hugo Bross sacked as Cameroon coach

Football: Hugo Bross sacked as Cameroon coach

APAnews | Hugo Bross, the Belgian coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon has been sacked.

Bross’s dismissal on Monday by the country’s Football Normalization Committee was over a run of poor results by the Indomitable Lions who will miss out on the next football World Cup.

The Belgian was hired to coach the Indomitable Lions on February 2016 and led the team to the 2017 African Nations Cup.

He however failed to qualify the team to next year’s World Cup in Russia, succumbing the spot to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

