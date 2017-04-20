Former Alabama tackle Cyrus Kouandjio in bizarre New York incident

ormer Alabama star Cyrus Kouandjio was involved in a strange incident this week, and now his NFL team is trying to find more answers.

The Buffalo Bills lineman reportedly was found partially clothed in a field and yelled for police to shoot him, as reported by The Buffalo News.

The mysterious incident occurred Tuesday in Elma, located just east of Buffalo. Erie County police reported that they found Kouandjio’s vehicle abandoned near the scene of a serious car crash.

Police said that Kouandjio had climbed over an electric fence. When they approached the lineman, he yelled to them, “Shoot me!”

Kouandjio, entering his fourth year with the Bills, was taken to a hospital for observation. He was not arrested in the case.

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information,” the Bills said in a statement. “We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

During his Alabama career, he was a part of the Crimson Tide’s 2011 and 2012 national championship squads. Last November, Kouandjio, who was born in Cameroon, became a United States citizen in a ceremony that he punctuated by saying, “Go Bills and Roll Tide.”

