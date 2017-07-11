Former PM Musonge remarries at 74

Peter Mafany Musonge, former Prime Minister, Head of Government, who is current Grand Chancellor of Cameroon’s National Orders and doubles as Chairman of the Bilingualism and Multiculturalism Commission lost his wife, Anne Mojoko Musonge in 2011.
On Saturday July 8, 2017 he got married to Louise Etonde Luma, Deputy General Manager of the Yaounde Conference Centre. The emotional and unpublicized wedding was strictly traditional. It took place at the Soppo Wonganga, Buea residence of the technical adviser at the presidency, Churchill Monono.
The Guardian Post newspaper reported this Monday the ceremony saw in attendance between 275-300 high profile invitees from Fako division among who were the mayor of BueaEkema Patrick Esunge, the GCE Board registrar-Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono, the former University of Buea vice chancellor-Nalova Lyonga, ELECAM Board member-Njeuma Dorothy Limunga, the government delegate to the Limbe city council-Motanga Andrew Monjimba and Senator Mbella Moki Charles.
The conspicuous absence of the national assembly vice president, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Emilia at the wedding ceremony sent tongues wagging; with many giving real and imaginary reasons as to why she of all people could have voted to ‘boycott’ such a gathering that saw the who is who in Fako division in attendance.
There was also no indication that she had sent an emissary to occupy the seat that was reserved for her at the ‘high table. ’ All attempts to get the Fako West CPDM MP explain her absence at Musonge’s wedding ceremony yielded little fruits as only a close aide who pleaded to remain anonymous blamed her absence on the extraordinary session of the national assembly that was abruptly summoned for same day.
Notwithstanding the defence that was mounted in Hon. Lifaka’s favour, Fako elite told The Guardian Post’s Jude Nche Mbah that the reason why the MP stayed away from the ceremony lies elsewhere.
These octogenarians don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, the general norm here is “life begins at 75”. At 74, this guy hasn’t had enough yet of life and still craves for more.
If wey for be, these pa dem for carry Cameroon with their die body go withamm. The pa their blood dem di still hot, their mbin di still stanap and they di even chop life pass young boy dem. I wash hand give u musonge.
Kikikikiki, Nasty-Nasty !
Na jealousy or na wehti nor, wai?
All da one na flash, Popol witi all yi anciens kombi dem na shihol pipol.
Na why dat weh dem di meng any man weh yi get their secret—da fada weh dem say yi jump for inside wata so, bin be di enketé for some of dem network witi pericka dem…
Now u see.Women…never compare with us men.Congrats Mr former PM
Who is the gold digger?
Next ndah ngreh after gross déception with a gross rejected tattooed aryan beast kikikiki
A monkey is never too old to climb a tree papa
Why not?
When your wife was alive, you were screwing this one, when she found out you killam wit dat your black witchcraft weh dey like your face. Soon you will be looking at another one; that is if you are not already doing it. Then this one will be looking for the way out or 6 feet under!
Mrd! Hihihi Cmroonians! …
Good news for anglophones brothers and sisters.
We have an interim president. Thanks God, we never thought this day will come. His excellency sessekou Ayuk Tabe Julius, the interim president of Southern Cameroon will lead us to a prosperous, democratic and free Southern Cameroon.
Marriage is not only for procreation; companionship matters too.