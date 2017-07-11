Former PM Musonge remarries at 74

Peter Mafany Musonge, former Prime Minister, Head of Government, who is current Grand Chancellor of Cameroon’s National Orders and doubles as Chairman of the Bilingualism and Multiculturalism Commission lost his wife, Anne Mojoko Musonge in 2011.

On Saturday July 8, 2017 he got married to Louise Etonde Luma, Deputy General Manager of the Yaounde Conference Centre. The emotional and unpublicized wedding was strictly traditional. It took place at the Soppo Wonganga, Buea residence of the technical adviser at the presidency, Churchill Monono.

The Guardian Post newspaper reported this Monday the ceremony saw in attendance between 275-300 high profile invitees from Fako division among who were the mayor of BueaEkema Patrick Esunge, the GCE Board registrar-Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono, the former University of Buea vice chancellor-Nalova Lyonga, ELECAM Board member-Njeuma Dorothy Limunga, the government delegate to the Limbe city council-Motanga Andrew Monjimba and Senator Mbella Moki Charles.

The conspicuous absence of the national assembly vice president, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Emilia at the wedding ceremony sent tongues wagging; with many giving real and imaginary reasons as to why she of all people could have voted to ‘boycott’ such a gathering that saw the who is who in Fako division in attendance.

There was also no indication that she had sent an emissary to occupy the seat that was reserved for her at the ‘high table. ’ All attempts to get the Fako West CPDM MP explain her absence at Musonge’s wedding ceremony yielded little fruits as only a close aide who pleaded to remain anonymous blamed her absence on the extraordinary session of the national assembly that was abruptly summoned for same day.

Notwithstanding the defence that was mounted in Hon. Lifaka’s favour, Fako elite told The Guardian Post’s Jude Nche Mbah that the reason why the MP stayed away from the ceremony lies elsewhere.

Journal du Cameroun