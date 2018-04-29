Former Prime Minister weeps for victim of GBHS Kosala massacre

Journal du Cameroun | Former Prime Minister, Peter Mafany Musonge, Friday, April 27, 2018, wept for one of the victims of Government Bilingualism High School (GBHS) Kosala gun attack that left the Discipline Master of the school dead.
The President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon was at the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Hospital Mutengene to visit one of the students whose hand was perforated by bullets as he attempted to defend his Discipline Master from the gunmen.
When the Grand Chancellor of National Order was led into the room where the Upper Sixth Arts student, Titamama Useni, was admitted to, Musonge could not hold back his tears as he saw the young man battling for his life.
Briefing the former Senator about the condition of Titamama, the Medic, who has been attending to the student since he was ferried into the hospital from Kumba, said they have stabilised the students and that he was recuperating.
Speaking to reporters after his visit, the erstwhile Prime Minister said he came to sympathise with the students and to encourage him after the tragedy.
“I also came here to find out about his condition and to encourage the doctors to everything within their powers to safe his life and from what I have seen, the doctors are doing a great job.”
The National Bilingualism Commission President frowned at those who use violence to express their grievances. According to him, there are better ways in which people can bring their plights to the fore without necessarily using violence.
“We have other ways of expressing our grievances and we should also see what the Government is doing or has done and what it plans to do. Though it requires a bit of patience, we don’t need to be violent. We don’t also need to stop our children from going to school because when you have a good education, life will better for them tomorrow,” he said.
Before leaving Useni, Musonge handed over an envelope to him, to help him settle his medical bills.
It will be recalled that on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, gunmen stormed GHBS Kosala in Kumba II Sub-division of the Southwest Region and shot the Discipline Master of the school, Thomas Ashu Ngongho, to death and wounded Useni.
MUSONGE IS A HYPOCRITE. NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS:
LRC terrorists have committed genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC. Musonge did NOT weep. However, he wept only when a crime is perpetrated by alleged “secessionists”.
The so-called Commission on Bilingualism was not created for WEEPERS. If Musonge cannot stand the heat he should get out of the kitchen.
BTW, the so-called Commission on bilingualism is a sheer waste of taxpayers money
He goverment Soldiers gunned down the principal. He knew the plan. Soldiers of Cameroon are responsible for the killings. We have asked people not to go to school because the plan of yaounde is to kill people . Yaounde will do Everything , the faked the kidnapping of foreign Tourist two months ago. They killed and burn civilians in Belo and their Colonial governor Went out to preach people to cooperate, LRC is gone
The right message would have been, they government should not solve political problems by using violence… The government is a terrorist government and the people are just fighting to survive
Bobe let us see how long the government will fight against her own people.
Time is another name for Truth.
Using violence to express grievances is as bad as using the Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to solve the current imbroglio that tarnishes the once reputable nation of Cameroon. Weeping for this victim of the violence and turning a blind eye to the thousands of other victims is as hypocritical/unpatriotic as the worst of us can be.
“Bilingualism and multiculturalism” is a concept plagiarized from Canada without shame. Intellectually dishonest. It is not the solution to Ambazonia.
You need more medicines for your case.
@Colby, copy Canada fully! Do not fool yourself with the correct answer absent how you got the solution. Where is your own parliament approved law? Do a Quebec type referendum in Ambazonia to save the lives of our soldiers, ASAP.
Some of these people have no shame at all.standing in public and pretending to shed tears for a single victim,when there are hundreds more in mass graves buried by the same regime Musongwe supports is pure hypocrisy.
We can not enumerate the atrocities committed against our people by lrc,and not at a single time have we heard Musongwe speak out against it.he was equally mute when his master declared war against us,yet he stand today to shed crocodile tears.that’s just a photo up and we are not fooled.
We sympathize with the young man and wish him a quick recovery,as well as all Ambazonians suffering from biya and lrcs unjust war.
All those supporting biya and his regime to massacre our people will one day pay dearly for it.
Crocodile tears. Did he shed a tear for the youths locked up by BIR in a shipping container in Limbe last year and left in tropical heat to die? All the youths died. The stench from container alerted people. A crime of state ochestrated terrorism against unarmed civilians. Did he shed a tear when BIR burned down Kwakwa in Meme? Meme is in the SWR, not the NWR hated by trubalist Musonge. The time has past for these men of Satan.
Cameroon is in need of sanitation. I doff my hat to the current authorities of UB for not only exposing the fake diploma saga of Mayor Ekema of Buea, but also stripping him of the ill-gotten academic qualifications.
It is a patriotic and Civic and academic duty for all alumni of the University of Buea to call for a thorough purge of the mafia that made the Ekema disgrace possible; the undeserving student did not admit himself into UB. He had ENABLERS and it is these ENABLERS that have killed and buried MERIT in Cameroon!!!!!!!!!!
As usual, they fooled us calling UB, all names you can imagine: the place to be,
anglosaxon, citadel of education etc etc. And as usual, we accepted it and bowed
singing the dimabolla, during which time, all odds broke lose – Ekemaism etc etc.
Since this is how Mr. Biya and and his chop dem money party operates, the former
PM, son of the soil, a franco-anglo etc, has never seen anything wrong here, to
weep about. All he can now encourage more to do, is to pass through that same UB,
and behave like Ekema etc for a better living tomorrow. We have encouraged this
kind of nonsense, by accepting it in the first place.
To LRC Biya & France an idea base on a conviction can never and has never been defeated by guns , a case in in point since 2003 Western countries led by United States with it powerful military has been unable to defeat Muslim Jihadist. ( Radical Islamic terrorist are Evil) reasons why the West are looking for way to wage more of ideological war through education rather than Gun, . After more than 50year the US has come to conclusion that dialogue and negotiations with North Korea is better than military and economic sanctions because North Korea actions is sustained by and ideology . Ambalanders are led by a conviction of self determination reason why LRC is losing the war. For you to win a war you must win the heart of the people You pretending to protect and LRC lost the heart of Sk
I really do feel for the young student. As a Cameroonian I weep for my once proud nation which now live in shadows due to the unprecedented corrupt and gluttining regime. Only Cameroonian can save and restore their loss glory. Is is rather a pity that all the ministries in yde have been deeply polluted and injustice has become the norm. Is sad even at this crucial moment as some still have the guts to disrespect others simply bcuz they have powers but nothing ever last
It is the Yaounde Juntas that killed that discipline master.In order to put it on ADF to discredit the Ambasonian fight.But we know all those tactics.Since when did Musonge started crying over massacre?