Former VP of SW Appeal Court kidnapped in Ewelle village

Journal du Cameroun | Justice Mbeng Martin was reportedly kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday morning by unknown men in Ewelle village, Mamfe, Manyu Division of the South West Region.

Family sources confirmed he was taken away by armed men in Ewelle where he was attending a funeral of a family member.

It is not clear who the kidnappers and whether they have asked for any ransom but family members have actively engaged in operations to get his release.

His kidnap has been widely condemned by Human Rights Activist, Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho who has described it as an attempt to suppress freedom of speech.

He described the incident as an indication of the deteriorating security nature in the two English-speaking regions in Cameroon as he called on constructive negotiations which will lead to a peaceful settlement.

The retired Justice Mbeng served as President of the Limbe Court of First Instance before he was sent to Buea where he finally went on retirement.

Source: MinBane