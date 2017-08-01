Four accused of faking US banknotes

Banteay Meanchey provincial court yesterday began questioning four men accused of manufacturing bogus US currency and defrauding customers.

Prosecutor Sok Keobandith confirmed the court was questioning four men over the case, but declined to give more detail.

Lieutenant Colonel Khem Sophorn, chief of criminal investigations for the provincial police, said the four, including two foreigners, were arrested on Saturday.

Lt Col Sophorn identified the suspects as Met Socheat, 37, Chhen Chhinyang, 30, and Cameroon nationals Aleme Ondolia Aime, 52, and Ifomjou Mama, 49. Lt Col Sophorn said Mr Socheat was in charge of finding customers, while Mr Chhinyang and the others built connections with them.

According to police, the suspects told victims to deposit US bank notes to earn 100 percent returns, but the money they got back was counterfeit.

Lt Col Sophorn added that the minimum deposit was $3,000.

“They told people they could make money, but it was actually a fraud,” he said.

Lt Col Sophorn said the suspects’ laboratory looked like “circus magic”, with paper, powders, and ink strewn across tables to be used in the making of fake US bank notes.

