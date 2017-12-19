Four security forces killed by Cameroon secessionists – Govt confirms

africanews | The Cameroonian government on Monday confirmed that an attack by secessionists in the restive Anglophone region had claimed the life of four paramilitary forces known as gendarmes.
Government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma Bakary told Reuters that the four had been killed in the town of Kembong located in the Manyu Division of the Southwest region.
The region along with the Northwest region forms the minority English – speaking ‘Anglophone region’ of the French – dominated Central African country.
“The assailants, ensnared by the measures put in place by our defence and security forces, are now reduced to sporadic attacks carried out by hidden faces and using perfidy,” Tchiroma said.
The secessionists under the banner of Ambazonia Governing Council (AGC) continue to attack security personnel deployed to the region by President Paul Biya. Despite Biya having declared war on the group, they have vowed to fight back deployments they consider as ‘occupying forces.’
There has been a humanitarian situation in the regions as people continue to flee into neighbouring Nigeria. The United Nations estimates that over 7,500 has entered Nigeria so far adding that they were preparing for as many as 40,000 people.
Genesis of the Anglophone crisis
What began last year as peaceful protests by Anglophone activists against perceived marginalisation by Cameroon’s Francophone-dominated elite has become the gravest challenge yet to President Paul Biya, who is expected to seek to renew his 35-years in power in an election next year.
Government repression – including ordering thousands of villagers in the Anglophone southwest to leave their homes – has driven support for a once-fringe secessionist movement, stoking a lethal cycle of violence.
The secessionists declared an independent state called Ambazonia on Oct. 1. Since then, 7,500 people have fled to Nigeria, including 2,300 who fled in a single day on Dec. 4 fearing government reprisals after raids by separatists militants killed at least six soldiers and police officers.
At the end of World War One, Germany’s colony of Kamerun was carved up between allied French and British victors, laying down the basis for a language split that still persists.
English speakers make up less than a fifth of the population of Cameroon, concentrated in former British territory near the Nigerian border that was joined to the French-speaking Republic of Cameroon the year after its independence in 1960. French speakers have dominated the country’s politics since.
Thanks for your patriotism dear compatriots.
The nation will not forget your sacrifice.
RIP
Old drunk gorilla, no one wins a war against his people. Is Elokobi the boss of the army in Cameroon? Cowardice has pushed you to hide behind Elokobi, right? People have always suspected you people were a race of cowards! No wonder you rape unarmed women!
They equally, paid the price of what they have done to others. Only a fool, will see
that a patriotism and be consoled.
Why is Tchiroma, not singing and lamenting about what his Muslim brothers are
doing to other Cameroonians in Libya? That would be termed compatriotism, Mbappe.
Rapists, murderers and uncompassionate military won’t find peace just like their despotic master. A command from a man who clearly rigged his way into a lifetime presidency, to kill unarmed civilians should never be taken seriously or carried out. Only wrong headed citizens would submit to lifetime rulership over them by a man who never earned the mandate of his people.
Biya is a con artist, a villain & narcissistic ignoramus and his supporters are certified fools without any virtues. How can any Biya loyalist think that a man who appoints 30% of all senators has the interest of the country other than his? Can an appointed centenarian like Mukete represent the youths? Where does avarice stop? Even if you have family members benefiting from the regime, muster the courage to say it’s wrong.
You are the ignoramus here.
We are talking about Cameroon and you bring biya here.
Cameroon will outlast biya, something you stupid BAMENDA don’t get.
Cameroon will exist after BIYA.
If you are fighting a system, cool we are with you, but killing other Cameroonians because of BIYA, that is the outmost stupidity, reason why some people call you guys BAMENDA.
You will be civilized by ELOKOBI
I found ur argument with profound stupidity as u r fond of displaying each time u step infront of ur windows 98 PC.How do u differentiate or separate those callous gendarmes from the system? Let me put it in a more simpler way for ur coconut head to get it right.How do u separate sweat and blood from the same body.The gendarmes are the embodiment of the system and deserves to die.
I will not waste my breath answering a midget.
All I can say is ELOKOBI will inject willingly or not some sense and “savoir vivre” into in your empty skull
@Mbappe,
Now you think you are very smart, don’t you? Talk is cheap…If I recall well, you and your type said that BIR will restore “order” in Southern Cameroons very soon, didn’t you?
Those innocent Southern Cameroons students that were dragged from their dorms and maimed by your so called BIRs were less “Cameroonian” than these 4 killed, right?
In this life, you reap what you sow. They sowed tears and agony and they are being paid back in their own coin.
I don’t remember you and your type on this forum defending those students.
But I suppose that you, being Mr. “Big Book” knows it all. How about helping your “dictator in chief”? He’s running out of ideas…..
Where was the so-called faggot Elokobi when the 4 dogs were being slained you this Neanderthal ?
And why are your gorilla’s killing other Anglophone Cameroonians because Biya ask them to do it? Is that not the same? Is the life of a Francophone worth more than the life of an Anglophone?
CamneroUn will go up in smoke after Biya. How many Ambazonians did the colonial gendarmes killed in Manyu, Has Aboki Issa Tchiroma given a balance report? He cries only of his murderers, the gendarms
@ Mbappe,
First of all, I am South-westerner and Limbe is my home town. I have great friends everywhere and some very fine ones from NW.
It is obvious that you’re driven by tribal sentiments and bigoted overtones. Your speculative imagination only places people who disagree with your despot, in Bamenda and that is risibly naïve. You find it hard to engage in an intellectual debate and calling evil by its name.
When citizens were being killed & raped in SW, you didn’t think it was wrong? Biya is evil and your barefaced support for him can not be hidden behind your pretense that there will be Cameroon post Biya.
Simple logic dictates that the seed of evil he planted will last long after him. Your are his agent. Desist from mercurial malice and get some sanity. Read and articulate soberly.
@ Mbappe what do you mean by Bamenda you mother f’cker? Do you think you bush Bulu people are more civilized than Bamenda people? I have gone to the South. You guys have the most ugly (La photo de prof Mendo Ze qui enflamme le sérail et la toile) and primitive Cameroonians I have ever seen. Stop hiding behind a Douala name. I can tell you are not from Douala you are a Bulu man les vrais villageoises du Cameroun.
Four gendarmes killed after they have also killed 600 civilians.My question to you pressmen in Cameroon is that why don’t you report the atrocities the government soldiers are committing on the civilian population?So you want to tell us that all those civilians the gendarmes and the army have killed are not Cameroonians too?Please stop reporting bias news .There are always two sides of a story.
@ housekeeper. the anglo saxon system is what biya is copying.Her majesty appoints SENATORS FOR LIFE in a so called democracy. Mes condoléances aux familles des gendarmes tombés en défendant la patrie. Ils seront enterrés avec les honneurs alors que les ambazombiens tombés seront enterrés comme des chiens.
Merci, au moins le chien reflechir. Toi tu est un “pig” (porc). Salopard!!!
That is parochial. Anglo-Saxon system? Isn’t that another imperialist idea you need to shy away from? What makes you think the debate is about inviting another colonial power or idea? And using a bad example from England to justify dictatorship in Cameroon is a sad case of intellectual dishonesty. Aren’t there the good in England to mention, like change of power?
Burried in honour? What a charade!! Tell that to Massing Benjamin’s family about national honour.
Are you just defending thirty five years of dictatorship?? Do you think I belong to any group?
I am a free-thinking, well meaning and well intentioned person and I call out evil. Okay?
Don’t be wrong-headed.
@Mbamois,
And what difference would it make? Burying with honors and burying like dogs will not bring any back to life. They are all dead and gone. That there is the Genesis of of this ongoing crisis. People like you who think that they are better than others. Backwoods mentality…..
The number is much higher . These LRC thugs have been agitating why their banana rep gov,t keeps hiding the death of their colleagues to contain dissent within their rangs?That’s why tchiroma will once in two weeks come to the press an announce the death of “four” thugs. The dead are actually their so called “Elite force” Bir . since ever biya declared his lost war, Bir replaced Gendarmes in Manyu . More of your thugs will be slaughtered
At least 10 LRC invaders were killed by the brave soldiers of SC. Tchiroma was therefore not telling the truth.
Let’s all kill each other and drink mimbo to celebrate thereafter.
Aren’t we BLACKS the sick people of the earth after all?
Kigali taught us nothing indeed…
When you were shouting on tree tops here that soldiers had arrived to kill in the SW, seems you forgot we are blacks! Give us a break with crocodile tears! Your killing machine is at work, cork champagne and drink!
Foetus-eating in China has damaged you—those brave soldiers (Anglos surely among) will all be shipped to China for you to feast on their corpse…
Please maintain your logic of war and tough talking! No crocodile tears can make us forget who you vultures are! Btw, were you kin and kith right to try to burn down Cameroon? You know you are an offshoot of maquisards and know a thing or two about terrorism!
If at all tears must be shed it would be for you!
Completely lost, mixing up all write-ups, seeing devils all over, jubilating over sorrow, and most often over nothing…what a wasted life?…
Zam Zam , you are worse than vomit! I wonder if you have any trace of shame in you! You are simply a disgrace !
Nana Sangang nyamfuka, you never knew we could hold your feet to fire and expose your hard heartedness, but we are doing it with panache. How a Bami refugee came about celebrating the arrival of the killing machine in the SW beats everyone’s imagination on this forum. We saw your true colors, any other thing from you now is hit weightless air.
Mbamois,
Where have you been? Zam Zam was ecstatic that the killing machine had arrived to slaughter Anglophones, now you are sheepishly differentiating between national honors and dying like a dog! Keep up the self consolation! The reason you sent out people with national colors to go on a killing spree in the first place is mind boggling!
FF,
you’re one of those sick pple of the earth mentioned above.
Villageois…
@ff. I’ve been around. I am just trying to avoid unnecessary arguments. It’s pathetic that some people are happy to see our beloved Kamerun torn appart. Quand bien meme certains s’identifient ouvertement comme Nigerians. Biya n’est pas le Kmer. les mots “francophone ou anglophone” so’t deja assez discriminatifs. Pls just answer me sincerely: if in your ambazonia, all officials (president,ministers,etc) are from one division, sub division, or tribe other than yours, will you be happy just because they are ALL ANGLOPHONE LIKE YOU?
Mbamois,
Your hand wringing is a pathetic display of buyer’s remorse. Remember when you used to call people here biafrais? When you used to say they are not even Cameroonian? When you used to call on the police to use force? If you never knew Biya is Cameroon, learn it today. He is commander of the arm forces, the leader of the magistracy, the chief executive, the Fon of fons, nom ngui. The Cpdm is his party. He just declared war on Anglophones. Have you been living under a rock? Ambazonians are not French slaves, so they understand that leaders cannot and should not be from one division. Being an anglophone is the raison d’etre of not being a French slave!
WAR IS WAR.
1 Dictator Biya declared war on Southern Cameroonians.
2. Southern Cameroonians said with one voice: BRING IT ON.
3. The right of self-defence is recognized in the UN Charter and in international law.
4. Southern Cameroonians are simply defending themselves against a foreign aggressor.
ALUTA MUST CONTINUE UNTIL VICTORIA IS ACHIEVED.
Southern Cameroonians can and will NEVER EVER be defeated in SC by LRC.
Dictator Biya’s war is therefore a sheer waste of precious time, energy, scarce resources and innocent souls.
Dictator Biya therefore made a fatal mistake to declare war on Southern Cameroonians. He inadvertently gave Southern Cameroonians a golden opportunity to defend their statehood by kicking LRC out from SC.
Patriotic Southern Cameroonians should therefore support their defence forces FINANCIALLY in order to enable them protect homeland.
ALUTA MUST CONTINUE UNTIL VICTORIA IS ACHIEVED.
**** LAMENTATION OF A PATRIOTIC CITIZEN OF LRC****
“Et voilà ! voilà la conséquence d’une stratégie de pourrissement Nous sommes en plein dans un conflit armé. La stabilité du Cameroun est sérieusement menacée, surtout que le Sud ouest est à un vol d’oiseau de Douala et des actes terroristes à Douala auraient des conséquences graves. Le Cameroun a cinq fronts de guerre : au nord boko Haram, à l’est la seleka, au Nord-ouest Sud- ouest les sécessionnistes et du côté maritime Bakassi et Rio del Rey. Ça fait beaucoup et amincis nos maigres ressources. Si nous avions une bonne gouvernance nous aurions au moins trois fronts de moins. Le prochain président camerounais va hérité d’un pays très malade. J’aimerais vraiment pas être à sa place…” @[email protected]
The real war has not yet started.
Southern Cameroonian defence forces are only rehearsing with AK 47.
This is so because SC defence forces have started preparing for ASYMMETRICAL warfare against LRC..
Sooner than later, scarce resources will no longer be used to buy AK47 because the GESTAPOS of LRC are masters in the use of AK47.
Improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide vests and roadside bombs, drones to deliver the bombs will soon be the weapons of choice of Southern Cameroonians and NOT AK47.
Southern Cameroonian engineers have already been trained on the techniques in manufacturing bombs and remote controlled drones. The drones will be used to deliver the bombs in Etoudi Palace and military bases by remote control.
A single road-side bomb will annihilate a truck load of BIR. Tchiroma will no longer be talking of four Gendarmes killed but of fifty BIR killed by a single road-side bomb.
The window of opportunity for a peaceful resolution of the Anglophone Question is closing fast, very very fast. Biya should stop this war madness and convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue in order to seek for a sustainable solution. This is so because there is no military solution to the Anglophone Palaver.
DO NOT SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED.
Those of you defending Southern Cameroon as a nation must first accept your slavery mentally engineered by foreign invaders. However, if you choose to look beyond, only then would you see the ethnic connection between the Bamilikes and the Bamenda man, only then would you understand why the Bakweri man and the Douala man almost speak alike and from there on, you would realize that the war you fight is not your war. When Nigeria unites with Cameroon, it would be the beginning of African redemption for others would soon join and midgets like CEMAC and co will soon be history but until then, keep defending the foreign agenda, it will take you no where.
@ Herb, Thank you bros. Teach them for they know not what they are doing.
the western world most of u admire today was not built on milk and sugar on the contrary it was after a series of wars that these countries became what they are today.anyone who thinks peace and freedom can be served like pizza on a plate is joking,
when thesame military killed peacefull cameroonians biya was in his shelves called etoudi without any comment,after the death of his most important citizens (forces of disorder) he came out his shelves making stupid dirty noise in the form of war declaration,good and fine,the results are clear,southern cameroon will soon be very uncomfortable for them to govern and thats the goal of ground zero forces.
When Dialogue fails riffle will help to defind the fronts for a better future,Nobody knows southern cameroon better than Biya.
biya has burnt down la republic with his laziness. The is the worst leader on the continent he lacks foresight. surrounds himself with sheep in the name of collaborators. CameroUn will go up in smoke after he dies or runs out. People in la republic reason like sheep. Issa could not tell the world that colonial( forces) gendarmes killed civilians. He thinks backard like his religion, this fool said one time that he is a religious man….
The head of banana republic biya declared war on Ambazonians . After they have suffered more than 100deaths in Manyu. They chose to announce the deaths of four every forth night, just to keep the morale of their thugs high. It’s no longer a sacred again that they are dying like flies. Soon we will be launching missiles from Fako to their most densely populated town of Douala and youande will not be an exception . The war has just started. Long live HE sesekou Ayuk Tabe
Long live the federal Republic of Ambazonia
ADF has shown that they are a force to reckon with. If they can engage a firefight with LRC thugs for more than 7hrs last Thursday in mamfe town that resulted in the shooting down of the aggressors helicopter and casualties on both sides then you know how determined these guys are…. We are proud of you the brave people of Manyu and our ADF forces
Good riddance to bad rubbish. When they were busy killing innocent unarmed civilians, they never knew the tides will turn one day. Now is their own turn, more will join their ancestors in the next coming days. Dirty for rice.
No one should listen to Aboki Issa Tchiroma who claims to be a religious man, he lies all the time. Its his tricks to play the victim game. His colonial forces are killing our people and he never says it. The one causing the trouble is CameroUn
10 Gendarmes were killed in Kembong on monday and Issa Tchiroma came to the media and talk of 4?
Ras Metuge, the political man, how is the marshal law you asked the state to declare going? You are uncharacteristically silent!