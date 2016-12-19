France Cameroon: Time To Update Ties

The French Secretary of State for Development and the Francophonie was last Saturday received in audience by the Minister-Secretary general at the Presidency of the Republic on behalf of the head of State
Relations between France and Cameroon go beyond the caprices of elections and even the coming elections in France next year will not affect the very special nature of relations between the two countries. That very much summarizes the message brought to President Paul Biya by the Secretary of State responsible for Development and the Francophonie who came calling at State House last Saturday afternoon.
The Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh sat in for the President of the Republic who, unavoidably absent, instructed him to receive the senior French official. The audience lasted well above one hour, suggesting that a wide range of issues came up for discussion as would be attested by the French cabinet minister.
He told State House correspondents that he had come to update the President of the Republic on the security situation in the Boko Haram-infested parts of the national territory as perceived by the French side, judging from the fact that “Cameroon and France enjoy intense and very warm relations” and as the first trade partner of France and the first beneficiary of French development assistance, it was but necessary that Cameroon be kept dutifully informed. He said in the struggle to defeat Boko haram, Cameroon and France have worked side by side and will continue to do so until the obscurantist sect is totally annihilated.
He said the spill-over effects of the strife in the central African Republic have had to impose new initiatives in addressing the problems of security in Cameroon’s eastern borders, requiring some initiatives which came up for discussion between him and President Paul Biya’s plenipotentiary. Going by Mr Le Guen, the third phase of the C2D, the French government’s alternative to debt relief which replaces debt repayment with development projects, came up for discussion; but it is still to be known what form this third phase will take after the very successful first and second phases.
Asked whether the coming presidential elections could affect the nature of relations between Cameroon and France, the French cabinet minister came up with an emphatic no! Cameroon-France relations go beyond men and party politics, he emphasized.
The French Secretary of State was accompanied to the audience by the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault and some high-ranking members of his cabinet. The Minster-Secretary General was accompanied during the audience by Mrs Yvette Koloko, a Technical Adviser in the diplomatic division of the general secretariat of the presidency.
Important as this may be, where exactly is the nexus to this particular rubric?
Surely Donald Trump may harbor all sorts of negative feelings about Africa and Africans. To debunk them Africans need to come up with RELEVANT creative ways. Parachuting and amalgamating his distorted views at a time and place dealing with French-Cameroonian relations only goes to give Donald Trump more weaponry for his arsenal.
@ JD, The Donald, like Nathanyahu, just called a spade by its real name.
Quite away from beating the dead horse, my commentary points to the direction a response ought to take!!!!!!!!
If we concede all what is thrown at us, should the matter end there? How about making a good case for telling the prophets of doom that there are as many waste pipes among their people as there are among the blacks he so much wants to vilify? How about reminding them that Donald Trump the US president-elect spent hours upon hours and tons of money on the birther movement, trying to misinform the world that Barack Obama was not born in America? How about citing the many amazing things Obama has done during his eight years in office to make America good and great? How about enumerating so many good things that Africans at home and abroad have done to contribute to human progress?
By the way, it is shallow-minded to judge people on the basis of the size of their noses, the texture of their hair and the thickness of the melanin pigment on their skins. The human persona is too complex to be reduced to such a tiny metric.
And of course we all know that it all began from Olduvai Gorge some where at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro in East Africa, as the human species migrated to the four corners of the world in a process called evolution, which demands adaptation to each climate along the way, n’est-ce pas?
Are the figures of this C2D agreements published anywhere ?backed up by facts and recipts ? Its in its third phase?! Wheres the transparency of the 1st and 2 nd one ?First time ive heard of this agreement .Who suggested it ? When did it start ? Is it available in………..English ? Was there any logical reason to agree to it in the first place?
Talk,Talk,Talk but no paperwork ?
Whether it is true or false the post carries enormous truth in it warranting sincere examinations of the African people in power. Look at this recent 2 clowns Yahya Jameh and Kabila preferring to start a war than giving their people opportunities. Add to that Nkuruzinza, Nguesso, Biya, Musoveni, Bongo, Bouteflika, Dos Santos, Nguema, etc etc. African leaders don’t understand the world 1 bit.
Donald Trump has told Mexicans all sorts of ways he would use to stop them from coming over to the US, prominent is the building of a wall! That last method got Mexicans relaxed. The only thing Mexicans do best is how to build and tear down structures. The Donald actually has the builders appointed already and guess what, they are all Mexicans! As for Africans, the only way you can stop us is by closing down all US embassies in Africa. Trump knows that’s impossible so he has largely left us alone albeit meaningless comments here and there.
A meeting to choose the new leader as they make sure all available candidates will continue to carry out the master plan “the plantation of Cameroon shall remain a plantation, the house slaves Francophones must ensure that the field slaves Anglophones die on the fields or learn French and maybe lucky to find a place in the house i.e Atanga Nji
How can a president be so absent even at home? Absent during the Esseka catastrophy, absent during the Anglophone crises etc
Who is in charge of Cameroon?” The Emperor has no clothes” A tsunami is coming to the mainland, no one is willing to tell the people the truth.
NATIONAL ‘UNITY’ INDEED!!!
The Swiss Sun King Paul Biya is basically surrounded by Betis and you speak of national unity?
— the Secretary at the presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh a fang-beti-bulu from the East.
— the director of the civil cabinet and his deputy, Belinga Eboutou and Joseph Le, both fang-beti-bulu.
— the Chief of Staff General Claude Meka, a beti.
— the Minister of Defence, Beti Assomo a fang-beti-bulu.
— the Protocol director, Simon Pierre Bikélé, a beti.
— Popol’s aide-de-camp, Joseph Fouda a beti,
— the Concierge of the palace, Foé Ndi, a beti.
— Drivers and guards at the palace, betis…
Even when Popol appoints someone else, he makes sure to sprinkle the person with “beti”; this is called duplicate tactics. Here is the proof:
— the Secretary general of the Senate, Michel Meva’a Meboutou a beti, the ex minfi.
— the First vice president of the national assembly, Hilarion Etong, a beti.
— the Secretary General at the Prime Minister’s office – Magloire Seraphin Fouda, a beti.
— Speaking of Cameroonian ambassadors abroad, 7 out of 10 are betis.
— Speaking of CEOs of public and parastatal enterprises 1 in 2 is beti.
And you’re talking about national unity? The national unity of the eaters – yes.
How will others not be frustrated and feel marginalised???
Now to answer your question as to who rule cameroon, France through its Beti cabal represented by Biya Paul and assisted by Ngoh Ngoh Ferdinand and Eboutou Belinga Martin.
Who said our protest is doing nothing? With West Cameroonians protesting all over the world and taking the fight to the relevant departments, the devil has decided to stand up. The French leeches have sent their agent of darkness to guide their house slaves how to handle the field ones. The new year shall come with enormous challenges and we must not relent our efforts to protest and flush these colonialists and their LRC dogs out of our midst. What ties are they really talking about and who made them first trading partner? I’ve often said the francophonie problem is bigger and dangerous than the anglophone one. First they send their ambassador to test the waters and now they are sending an experience snake to chart the territory. People of good conscience in LRC must learn from their West Cameroonian counterparts and work with them if they ever intend to become free men. My people we are up against lucifer itself! Sleep with one eye open!
what do terms like anglopholie,francopholie and lusupholia mean for us africans?total subordination,elevating the language of those who inslaved and humiliated our ancestor to the summit.there is no form of subjecting and humiliating humans more than this.when we hold meetings to defend languages and voilent religions imposed on us by our enemies,what do we think?who will invest the time,energy,resources and interlligence necessary to work our languages to be apte to express terms in exact science and technique?when we go to defend the language of our enemies,do we think about the unbelievable paid by our ancestors fighting violent aryan christians in oder for us to win the right to dictate how we live?with this kind of irresponsible behavior,we do not deserve the respect of others because we turn our backs willfully on the suffering of our ancestors.we have become more christian and muslim than those who raped and imposed this violent believes on our ancestors.instead of resucitating the spirituality of our ancestors as a sign of affirming our centrality and paying respect to them.we chosed to betray them by joining our enemies to worship their ancestors.today some of us still give birth to children and name them after our enemies.where is responsibility,dignity and respect in all this?by turning our back on our ancestors,accepting what was imposed on them with violence.we do not only betray them,but we also lose our birh rights.the right to dictate how we live and what we do.the right to chose which day is a Holiday and which is not.the right to chose the language of instruction in which our children should study.the right to everything.when we name our children after our enemies,not only do we turn our backs from what we are.we also kill the least sense of patriotism that exist in people by culturally uprooting our children with names that have Nothing to do with who and what we are.my name bah acho has a history,a culture and tradition.it is what tie me to where i come from.by losing it i lose all attachement to where i come from and become some one eles.is it possible to like and defend a land we do not identify with? i have pity for africans who fight and kill each other to defend the language of their worste enemies.those who raped humiliated and reduced their ancestors to servants.
if a law is passed that no non african name will be accepted on a birth certificate in africa.the first to protest will be the same people who claim they can do better if allowed to be president?
its time to talk on on serious issues and not this childish bla bla we have been reading here for the past years..
We should start accepting the simple fact that a people that have been marginalized for many years are waking up to complain..
Because the French language is simply a language of oppression and suppression, many of us here in this forum want to start a debate of Anglo and franco and divert from the main problem in Cameroon…
– Cameroon is ruled by incapable gangsters , a mafia group supported and backed by the French Government . These Gangsters have no plan, no Agenda and are only there to damage a once giant economy in central Africa to the poorest country in Africa…
Cameroon had a two system of government which unfortunately can only be easily mention using colonial terms…We have Anglos and Francos, period..
We are a proud people and want to understand our history and make a step ahead..
We are not afraid to use those words for we need them to understand why many things are not working in Cameroon..
When lazy , incompetent and stupid people come here and start dodging these words, then be careful..
yes we were colonized..So what?..
What have we learnt from it?
That we want to be a free nation and not be marginalized by the francophone Government of mr Biya..Is it wrong to protest?..is it wrong to cry foul play in the system?..
Why should we not use Anglophone/Francophone to distinguish the two systems we have back home?
These idiots fool us not to use these words but are hanging in the tail of france all the time.They are stealing all our wealth and giving to the french people, have paris as their capital, using French currency and yet make a deal when we use the words francophone and Anglophone`?,,
Should we just say semi france?..or just call the frogs second class French men?,, or French slaves in central Africa?
BREAKING NEWS: MANYU People Refuse to Sing Cameroun’s National Anthem at MAMFE Cultural Event
– Tells Mamfe DO, mayor they can’t sing a foreign anthem;
– TABETANDO DISGRACED at TINTO, UPPER BANG;
– Senator ANJA SIMON almost chased out of Akwa, AKWAYA.
An impeachable source from Mamfe has just hinted me of some drama that took place in Manyu over the weekend.
First, Manyu elites in Yaounde had refused to release their 53 million francs pledge for the sponsoring of the December 2016 Manyu Cultural Festival, FESTAC … claiming that the people of Manyu were not ‘cooperating’ with government vis-a-vis the ongoing calls for a federation. The president of FESTAC Mr. Besong Michael did what he could to garner support from home and abroad and FESTAC 2016 held from Tuesday to Thursday of lat week. It is on record that the DO of Mamfe, the mayor and their etat major stumbed the ocassion uninvited where they pressed for the singing of the national anthem to kickoff the ocassion. This met with stiff resistance from the people who unanimously rebutted that ‘they cannot sing the anthem of a foreign country’. Sources say an infuriated DO left in anger and rage swearing to ‘punish’ whoever! Whatever that means.
Senator TABETANDO from Mamfe Central pushed through to Tinto town, Upper Bayang sub-division to organise a CPDM rally which failed and backfired. A provocating turnout of less than 50 persons told him to his face to “GO DO THAT IN HIS SUB-DISVION AND LET HIS OWN PEOPLE LISTEN TO HIM”.
Senator ANJA Simon had his own dose of humiliation at AKWA village, AKWAYA sub-division. The villagers are reported to have warned him and threatened that if he were not their own son, he wouldn’t have left alive. They asked him to leave the village immediately to not provoke their wrath.
Senators ANJA and TABETANDO will be returning to their masters at Yaounde with their tails between their legs and dropped heads.
Best news of the week! The awakening has begun.
If we close our eyes this time then we have non other to blame but ourselves. To imagine that this devil is coming to Cameroon at a time that we finally have on record a former member of the Cameroon army admitting what the Cameroon Government had been denying for the longest time . According to this soldier in the name of Rigobert Kouyang, he was a member of a dead squad branch of the Cameroonian army that was involve in extrajudicial killing of Cameroonians.
Is this not exactly what was happening in Cameroon during the rule of Ahidjo? Yes the eminent Cardinal Christian Tumi had confronted the cpdm crime syndicate about this killing and it was strange that by refusing was accepted by Cameroonian as a valid answer. As a people, we are all culpable for allowing this demonic group of individuals to define the destiny of Cameroon.
What gives the right to someone to think that their life is valuable while the lives of others are worthless for use to make political gains.
Moreover, the fact that according to Rigobert Kouyang, those killed were disposed of in shallow graves on the outskirts of Bonaberi and along the Douala Muntengene road shows that these graves will be located one day and these fellow Cameroonians given a proper burial. Wonders shall never end. This is just another reason why Southern Cameroonians should make sure we do not allow this crazy talk of federation to continue to fester. The damage done by the french leeches to Cameroon and shamelessly executed by people who look like Cameroonians is beyond comprehension and it will only take the separation of this country for the other half to possibly come to their senses. If not why will someone even bother to entertain a french emissary to Cameroon at this time if not to take further instructions on how to kill more Southern Cameroonians.