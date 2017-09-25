France issues travel warning to nationals to Anglophone Cameroon

APA – Douala (Cameroun) The French embassy in Cameroon has just marked the Central African country’s English-speaking western region as “red zones” due to the increasing social upheaval, advising its citizens to avoid traveling to the area, reports said on Monday.

“Due to the tensions in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon (North West, South West), it is recommended to travelers to this area to avoid gatherings and not to go out at night,” the French embassy cautioned.

“Moreover, in the context of a general strike, it is advisable to refrain from travelling in the cities – notably Bamenda, Buea, Limbe, Kumba,” the embassy added.

For the French living in these areas, they are urged to show caution and to strictly abide by the safety recommendations, including the restrictions of the movements in the zones marked in “orange” and “red.”

The French embassy in Cameroon also calls for the utmost vigilance throughout the country, including the two major cities of Douala and Yaoundé, where a large French community is located.

APAnews