France issues travel warning to nationals to Anglophone Cameroon

APA – Douala (Cameroun) The French embassy in Cameroon has just marked the Central African country’s English-speaking western region as “red zones” due to the increasing social upheaval, advising its citizens to avoid traveling to the area, reports said on Monday.
“Due to the tensions in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon (North West, South West), it is recommended to travelers to this area to avoid gatherings and not to go out at night,” the French embassy cautioned.
“Moreover, in the context of a general strike, it is advisable to refrain from travelling in the cities – notably Bamenda, Buea, Limbe, Kumba,” the embassy added.
For the French living in these areas, they are urged to show caution and to strictly abide by the safety recommendations, including the restrictions of the movements in the zones marked in “orange” and “red.”
The French embassy in Cameroon also calls for the utmost vigilance throughout the country, including the two major cities of Douala and Yaoundé, where a large French community is located.
Perhaps the French ambassador should advise his Headquarters to stop the tap dance of supporting dictatorship in Africa in the guise of protecting French citizens & promoting French culture. During the Francophonie meeting, it is clear that only the French leader went through an electoral process, yet Mr. Democracy finds love-bud dictators in Africa as working partners. It is shameful that a nation that fought for freedom from one-man dictatorship during the Storming of the Bastille in the fall of King Luis XVI, would support the annihilation of Africans by French appointed, French supported regimes. Clearly the institution of slavery which transformed into colonialism has taken a different turn. In this age, Africans know the truth. CFA franc incident in Senegal is an alert. Resistance !!
As you have rightly said…that is why we have to fight. The ordinary person in France did not get their freedom because some body help them. Talk less of the much preached white Jesus. Our people East of the Mongo have chosen to stay quite and continue being oppressed but we have to stand up. I just came back from Cameroon yesterday after 10 days holidays. All I can tell you is that fear factor has been defeated. No matter who you talk to, people think that injustice has been too much and the time is now. Lets hope that at least some members of our military behave in a civilized manner like in Bokina Fasso or Gambia within the next days.