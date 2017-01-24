How France loots its former colonies

We try to keep a positive vibe going here at This Is Africa, but every so often you come across something that just paints your mood black. Some of you may already be aware of this, but if like us you’re hearing about this for the first time your jaw will drop. And it’ll probably raise the same BIG questions in your mind that it did in ours.
Incidentally, once you read this you’ll no longer wonder why French presidents and ministers are sometimes greeted by protests when they visit former French colonies in Africa, even if the protests are about other issues. Though what other issues could be more important than this one we have no idea.
Monetary bankruptcy
Just before France conceded to African demands for independence in the 1960s, it carefully organised its former colonies (CFA countries) in a system of “compulsory solidarity” which consisted of obliging the 14 African states to put 65% of their foreign currency reserves into the French Treasury, plus another 20% for financial liabilities. This means these 14 African countries only ever have access to 15% of their own money! If they need more they have to borrow their own money from the French at commercial rates! And this has been the case since the 1960s.
Believe it or not, it gets worse.
France has the first right to buy or reject any natural resources found in the land of the Francophone countries. So even if the African countries can get better prices elsewhere, they can’t sell to anybody until France says it doesn’t need the resources.
In the award of government contracts, French companies must be considered first; only after that can these countries look elsewhere. It doesn’t matter if the CFA countries can obtain better value for money elsewhere.
Presidents of CFA countries that have tried to leave the CFA zone have had political and financial pressure put on them by successive French presidents.
No escaping the CFA Zone
Thus, these African states are French taxpayers – taxed at a staggering rate – yet the citizens of these countries aren’t French and don’t have access to the public goods and services their money helps pay for.
CFA zones are solicited to provide private funding to French politicians during elections in France.
The above is a summary of an article we came across in the February issue of the New African (and from an interview given by Professor Mamadou Koulibaly, Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly, Professor of Economics, and author of the book The Servitude of the Colonial Pact), and we hope they won’t mind us sharing it with you influx, so here goes:
The colonial pact
It is the Colonial Pact that set up the common currency for the Francophone countries, the CFA Franc, which demands that each of the 14 C.F.A member countries must deposit 65% (plus another 20% for financial liabilities, making the dizzying total of 85%) of their foreign exchange reserves in an “Operations Account” at the French Treasury in Paris.
The African nations therefore have only access to 15% of their own money for national development in any given year. If they are in need of extra money, as they always are, they have to borrow from their own 65% in the French Treasury at commercial rates. And that is not all: there is a cap on the credit extended to each member country equivalent to 20% of their public revenue in the preceding year.
So if the countries need to borrow more than 20%, too bad; they cannot do it. Amazingly, the final say on the C.F.A arrangements belongs to the French Treasury, which invests the African countries’ money in its own name on the Paris Bourse (the stock exchange).
Ownership of natural resources
It is also the Colonial Pact that demands that France has the first right to buy or reject any natural resources found in the land of the Francophone countries. So even if the African countries could get better prices elsewhere, they cannot sell to anybody until France says it does not want to buy those natural resources.
It is, again, the Colonial Pact that demands that in the award of government contracts in the African countries, French companies should be considered first; only after that can Africans look elsewhere. It doesn’t matter if Africans can obtain better value for money elsewhere, French companies come first, and most often get the contracts. Currently, there is the awkward case in Abidjan where, before the elections, former president Gbagbo’s government wanted to build a third major bridge to link the central business district (called Plateau) to the rest of the city, from which it is separated by a lagoon. By Colonial Pact tradition, the contract must go to a French company, which incidentally has quoted an astronomical price – to be paid in euros or US dollars.
From Parliament to resources
Not happy, Gbagbo’s government sought a second quote from the Chinese, who offered to build the bridge at half the price quoted by the French company, and – wait for this – payment would be in cocoa beans, of which Cote d’Ivoire is the world’s largest producer. But, unsurprisingly, the French said “non, you can’t do that”.
Overall the Colonial Pact gives the French a dominant and privileged ?position over Francophone Africa, but in Côte d’Ivoire, the jewel of the former French possessions in Africa, the French are overly dominant. Outside parliament, almost all the major utilities – water, electricity, telephone, transport, ports and major banks – are run by French companies or French interests. The same story is found in commerce, construction, and agriculture.
In short, the Colonial Pact has created a legal mechanism under which? France obtains a special place in the political and economic life of its former colonies.
The big questions
In what meaningful way can any of the 14 CFA countries be said to be independent?
If this isn’t illegal and an international crime, then what is?
What is it going to take for this state of indentured servitude to end?
How much have the CFA countries lost as a result of this 50-year (and counting) “agreement”? (Remember, they’ve had to borrow their own money from the French at commercial rates)
Do French people know they’re living off the wealth of African countries and have been doing so for over half a century? And if they know, do they give a damn?
When will France start paying back money they’ve sucked from these countries, not only directly from the interest on cash reserves and loans these countries have had to take out, but also on lost earnings from the natural resources the countries sold to France below market rates as well as the lost earnings resulting from awarding contracts to French companies when other contractors could have done things for less?
Does any such “agreement” exist between Britain and its former colonies, or did they really let go when they let go?
By Siji Jabbar on January 24, 2013 — For similar stories, visit: This Is Africa
I have Read this before. If we do not fight to put an end to this the slavery would continue. Here is an article on this
siliconafrica.com/france-colonial-tax/
NO CURRENCY IS BETTER THAN A BAD CURRENCY.
Simply put, trading by batter would have been more advantageous for LRC than using the FCFA.
“In the award of government contracts, French companies must be considered first; only after that can these countries look elsewhere.”
Case study LRC
****LRC – A PLANTATION OF BOLLORE****
Pius Njawé(RIP) of Le Messager once wrote that ” The interference of the Bolloré group in the political life of Cameroun is no doubt. It’s a sort of state in the state, Bolloré is a perfect illustration of Françafrique”
Mr. Njawe was perfectly correct. Biya has sold Cameroun to Bollore
1. Camrail railway company since 1999 (until 2034),
2. concession of the container terminal of the port of Douala in 2005 (until 2020).
3. Bolloré Africa Logistics since September 2008, ispresent in the economic capital Douala, in the political capital of Yaoundé and in the north of Garoua
4. Bollore is a shareholder of Alucam in Edea
5. Bolloreis in charge of the logistics of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline
6. Bollore participates in the “plundering” of the Cameroonian forest
7. Bollore manages a wooden park thanks to its Society of Wooden Parks of Cameroon (SEPBC)
8.Bollore also controls huge plantations, either directly via Safacam, which operates 8,400 hectares of oil palms and rubber trees, or indirectly via the Belgian company Socfinal, which manages 31,000 hectares of oil palms in the country. ).
9. Bolloré’s interference in the internal affairs of Cameroon is an open secret
10. Bollore is in charge of the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD),
11. Bollore is in charge of the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAD).
12. etc, etc
No wonder lawyers have draged Bollore before a French court. In Cameroon they would have had no Chance since the puppet of Bollore, Biya, would have meddled with the judgement. Biya started by using taxpayers Money to pay the medical bills of the victims of one of the richest private Companies on planet earth, Bollore.
…dragged…
Liberia, Sudan, Lesotho, Malawi, etc. are all lest developed than Cameroon even though they have thier own currency! Do you really think that cameroon officials will be better managing a local currency given that they are not even able to manage a company? (Camair-co is the best example). The CFA Franc is maybe a colonial currency but don’t believe that getting rid of it and keeping the people in charge of our country would change anything. A Government that is killing its own citizens would never go anywhere.
Another reason why LRC doesn’t want to let go of West Cameroon. The French have been doing this for years and I do have African leaders to blame. They don’t have balls and can’t stand up for the nation. Our hero’s , those who saw this coming where assassinated back in the days when Semengue was a porter in the colonial army. Semengue and colleagues were sell outs. Anyway, Africa needs to wake up. I am saying it again, “make me head of state , and the French will be gone in 2 months”. It will be tough for a couple of years but we are a rich country and can survive. Biya has no balls even at his age can’t stand up for what is right. Central and West Africa is ruled by a bunch of brainwashed, sadistic , corrupt and good for nothing fellows.
You are very correct.
The French and Bollore in particular will never allow West Cameroon to leave without a fight.
Their advisers are surely pulling the strings behind the Scenes.
West Cameroon should therefore take their collective destiny into their hands and shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
West CameroonianIANS should theirfore take their…..
…therefore…
@Germankkaku, I think they will learn after sometime. Never easy at the very beginning but we will learn to do that
It should have been a surprise if France did not put in place such a system.it is absolutely normal and logical. For a Christian people who have lived on exploitation for over 20 generations. It becomes part of their personality and collective consciousness. The problem is not France but us. Do we know that we are in war?when an African says he is a Christian, he validates the existence of the cfa because it was imposed on us by the same France. Why accept wereh ngang and deny the cfa? When an African name his or her child Pierre,marie,Michele, he declared his submission to France.my observation is that some of us have been brainwashed to hate freedom. We call ourselves francophone Anglo phones, that is seeing ourselves through them.why criticize the cfa if we can’t even accept that we are Africans..?what does the name John mean in African?
Lets listen to Pinguiss
Sorry but let me have big doubts about this article. So you will tell me that all natural resources found by the Chinese are sold to the French? I don’t believe this. I don’t deny that France has big influence in Cameroon but you don’t need to exagerate.
Krup forest,,,,, if I were you a decerndant of those who invaded the world slaughtering millions of people for wealth. I will never venture to write what you wrote above. It makes you look animalistic in the eyes of others. Not to say you personally consumed wealth generated from human slaughter making you directly guilty. Is there any Aryan who is not guilty of living on stolen wealth?