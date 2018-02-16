Home / Business / Frédéric Debord is Orange Cameroon new boss

Frédéric Debord is Orange Cameroon new boss

Journal du Cameroun | Frederic Dabord is now the new managing Director of Orange Cameroon

He was appointed during a board meeting on February 14, to replace Elisabeth Medou. Dabord was previously the director of operations at Ooredoo in Kuwait. He officially took office yesterday February 15, 2018.

With 20 years’ experience in the telecommunication sector, he had been the managing director of telecommunication companies in North Africa, Eastern Europe and in the Carribean.

Elisabeth Medou Badang
Dabord’s appointment comes at the time when many Cameroonians are awash with telecom’s constant network disruptions in Cameroons English speaking regions.

In their defense, many telecom employees say they face pressure challenges from the government, sometimes at gun point in Cameroon, when they refuse disrupting network. Going by various telecoms employee report, most of their colleagues have been jailed for not complying to government’s bidding.

