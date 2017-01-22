Home / English / Gabon 0 : 0 Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon qualify for quarters

Gabon 0 : 0 Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon qualify for quarters

56 mins ago 8 Comments

Gabon 0 : 0 Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations: FINAL

  • L’amitié Sino Gabonaise Libreville (GAB)
  • 22 Jan 2017-20:00 Local time
  • First stage – Group A

Check Also

Cameroon boss Hugo Broos points finger at FIFA for Joel Matip delay

The Reds defender was at the centre of a row between the Reds, FIFA and …

8 comments

  1. Saco Germany
    January 22, 2017 at 21:57

    Average game. Draw was ok

    Reply
  2. Paddi Sweden
    January 22, 2017 at 22:04

    This is a big problem for Cameroon. We qualified second in the group due to goal difference with Burkina Faso. We are going to likely face Senegal and this is problematic because we have no attackers to score goals.

    Reply
  3. Korak United States
    January 22, 2017 at 22:30

    Senegal should Defeat Cameroon very well so that Yaounde can face the Reality at Home. Football is masking problems ar Home and I hope Gabonese will wake up tomorrow to a New Realization that Ali Bongo has been selling them a Dream.

    Reply
  4. Prutus Reserved
    January 22, 2017 at 22:37

    It is all coming back to one thing, the blood of innocent Cameroonians killed without a single word to condemn such acts from a tyrant, Biya, cries out for vengeance in all forms.
    Let them invest in even the best of their arts shall fail till such is dully repressed and perpetrators punished accordingly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved