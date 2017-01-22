Gabon 0 : 0 Cameroon – Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon qualify for quarters

Gabon 0\u00a0: 0 Cameroon \u2013 Africa Cup of Nations: FINAL\r\n\r\n \tL\u2019amiti\u00e9 Sino Gabonaise Libreville (GAB)\r\n \t22 Jan 2017-20:00 Local time\r\n \tFirst stage \u2013 Group A\r\n
Average game. Draw was ok
This is a big problem for Cameroon. We qualified second in the group due to goal difference with Burkina Faso. We are going to likely face Senegal and this is problematic because we have no attackers to score goals.
Senregal is one of the favourites. Lets see how it goes
You mean our neighbour? I am glad for our brothers and sisters in LA République and yes, they need marksmen who are constant and score goals!
Senegal should Defeat Cameroon very well so that Yaounde can face the Reality at Home. Football is masking problems ar Home and I hope Gabonese will wake up tomorrow to a New Realization that Ali Bongo has been selling them a Dream.
It is all coming back to one thing, the blood of innocent Cameroonians killed without a single word to condemn such acts from a tyrant, Biya, cries out for vengeance in all forms.
Let them invest in even the best of their arts shall fail till such is dully repressed and perpetrators punished accordingly.
*redressed
Are you Tehm Protus by any chance?