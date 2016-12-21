Gastronomie : Le nnam owondo, le totem des béti

La gastronomie camerounaise compte aujourd’hui parmi les plus fournies du continent et même du monde entier. Entre légumineuses, fruits et tubercules, on compte des centaines de recettes qui sont réparties dans les 10 régions du pays. Du Nord au sud, de l’Est à l’Ouest, tous les peuples camerounais se reconnaissent généralement par un mets distinctif. Au cœur de cette richesse culinaire qui ne laisse aucun touriste indifférent, il y a le nnam owondo, ce plat dont raffolent toutes les populations du sud et du centre au Cameroun.
Si l’expression nnam owondo peut sembler compliquée pour les non-initiés (c’est-à-dire les non béti), il s’agit juste d’une traduction de l’expression française : pâte d’arachides. En effet, il s’agit d’un plat à base de pâte d’arachides cuites à l’étouffée et emballées dans les feuilles de bananiers. Grâce à la notoriété acquise dans sa région d’origine, cette spécialité culinaire a très vite été exportée ailleurs et on le retrouve désormais au centre et dans le littoral pour les populations fangs qui se retrouvent de ce côté. Les spécialistes de la cuisine comparent le nnam owondo avec le célèbre Essankana (pâte d’arachides cuite).
Il n’y a pas plus simple préparation que celle de ce plat fait à base d’arachides écrasées. Vous avez besoin d’arachides grillées que vous allez ensuite écraser à l’aide d’un robot mixeur, ensuite vous prenez du poisson fumé ou des écrevisses, de l’eau tiède, du sel et du piment. Lorsque vous avez compilé tous ces ingrédients, suivez ensuite les consignes de préparation que vous proposent les chefs cuisiniers. Lorsque le plat est prêt, laisser le refroidir quelques minutes pour éviter de vous brûler les papilles gustatives. Le plat de nnam owondo peut être accompagné par plusieurs mets notamment l’igname et la banane plantain ; mais les plus connus et plébiscités sont le manioc, le bâton de manioc ou encore le macabo.
Le nnam owondo n’a certes pas le privilège de se retrouver dans tous les grands restaurants du pays, on le retrouve cependant dans les menus de certains hôtels répertoriés sur le site du leader panafricain de la réservation en ligne, Jumia Travel. C’est le cas des hôtels qui sont présents dans les villes de Yaoundé, Ebolowa mais également Sangmélima.
Bon appetit to consumers of nnam owondo.
However, Cameroonian Consumers Beware!!!!!!!!!
If ever the idea of sleeping with one eye open makes sense, it should apply to the purchase and consumption of imported rice. Plastic rice, mainly made of some unidentified stuff has just been intercepted by Nigerian customs from an order whose origin is traced to China!
If ever you were enamored of Chinese products, this is the time to check and check again – fake medicinal tablets, fake food items, fake everything exotic. Perhaps for once citizens should fall back on an often ignored please – consume Cameroonian.
This is what happens when accountability goes to the drain. Remember in the 80s and 90s when Nigerians used to sell acid in pomade bottles and our old mothers will buy them and render some of us mukala! A lot of Cameroonian became tigers with spots here and there. Black on the belly yellow on the hands! Now China is going further; rumor has it that corned beef from there is a hodgepodge of human and inedible animal flesh. Oh God Come to our aid!
Sanator that was funny
chop broke pot..
Do they still have pots to cook?
Your hate is synonymous to stupidity
I know the truth hurts..
Sorry to say its not about hate but the simple truth..
These are the most primitive . backward and retarded Cameroonians in the history of this chaotic nation call Cameroon.
– Why do i say so:
– they are leading in the number of thieves in the Kondengui prison
-they believe a lot in the white man- Today in 2016, they still gather the country’s wealth and give to the white man to keep in their banks and develop their economy while we suffer ..
– They don’t understand the simple term behind economic growth and fine pleasure buying houses and cars in the west, while their own brothers still live in the tropical rain forest…
@MBAPPE: if you mean its hate, then pick out a point that is not true.
YOu are hiding in Canada, managing some of the stolen money and I can understand you don’t care about the issues and problems affecting the majority…
England ,which has some of the most bland plastic, over processed and travelled food on earth has cookery programmes day and night.Cameroon which has so many ingredients and so many recipies has hardly any programmes on its glorious food empire.
Senator,
You be one funny guy, I don laugh sotey tears comot me eyes. Na good holiday cheer dat bro! No Nigerians dem sef sef like look like tiger. For China the new one with dem na sey man pikin dem carry big ndombolo for back like woman dem. For midday dem di nack fufu put 5 big Guinness on top, repeatam for evening. Massa, if man pikin carry backside like K-Tino in those days, ngah dem ku do how?
@ De Pimento
I so much expected you to add flesh to the bones of this story. Frankly it is frightful that such fake goods will find a niche in Cameroon where the consumption of foreign stuff is erroneously equated to being sophisticated. I worry.
DP leffam so Massa, before I was confronted by sulphuric acid in Pa Malende’s Chemistry class at high school, the dangerous compound had found its way into the bedroom I shared with three siblings of mine in orange shaped bottles, thanks to scammers who lived a few miles across the border! Some people think Nigeria invaded just the bakasi peninsula in Cameroon, lie they had had a systematic invasion through unscrupulous concoctions like pomade and polish made out of helesense batteries. I’m sure if not of the rosary beads my mother counted every evening before bedtime, we would all be looking now like Stephen Hawkins without the intelligence!
Ndinga,
You are sounding a warning which our people must take very serious. Our insatiable appetite for all things imported is unabated. The Chinese are masters of deception, but in the case of the flammable rice, one does not have to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. The rice being shows to burn in that video is “Basmati”. Its an Indian product, not Chinese. If one were to seek legal retribution, party defending itself will be of Indian origin.
Secondly, the experiment as shown in the internet leaves a lot to be desired. All that one sees is flammable rice in a heated cooking pan. It does not show the beginning of the experiment. Maybe the product was polished with some form of oil to protect its shelf life. There really needs to be more to done to fully convince one of this claim.
@We all know that “made in China” is synonymous with shady quality, but in this case, India is the culprit.