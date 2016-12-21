Gastronomie : Le nnam owondo, le totem des béti

La gastronomie camerounaise compte aujourd’hui parmi les plus fournies du continent et même du monde entier. Entre légumineuses, fruits et tubercules, on compte des centaines de recettes qui sont réparties dans les 10 régions du pays. Du Nord au sud, de l’Est à l’Ouest, tous les peuples camerounais se reconnaissent généralement par un mets distinctif. Au cœur de cette richesse culinaire qui ne laisse aucun touriste indifférent, il y a le nnam owondo, ce plat dont raffolent toutes les populations du sud et du centre au Cameroun.



Si l’expression nnam owondo peut sembler compliquée pour les non-initiés (c’est-à-dire les non béti), il s’agit juste d’une traduction de l’expression française : pâte d’arachides. En effet, il s’agit d’un plat à base de pâte d’arachides cuites à l’étouffée et emballées dans les feuilles de bananiers. Grâce à la notoriété acquise dans sa région d’origine, cette spécialité culinaire a très vite été exportée ailleurs et on le retrouve désormais au centre et dans le littoral pour les populations fangs qui se retrouvent de ce côté. Les spécialistes de la cuisine comparent le nnam owondo avec le célèbre Essankana (pâte d’arachides cuite).

Il n’y a pas plus simple préparation que celle de ce plat fait à base d’arachides écrasées. Vous avez besoin d’arachides grillées que vous allez ensuite écraser à l’aide d’un robot mixeur, ensuite vous prenez du poisson fumé ou des écrevisses, de l’eau tiède, du sel et du piment. Lorsque vous avez compilé tous ces ingrédients, suivez ensuite les consignes de préparation que vous proposent les chefs cuisiniers. Lorsque le plat est prêt, laisser le refroidir quelques minutes pour éviter de vous brûler les papilles gustatives. Le plat de nnam owondo peut être accompagné par plusieurs mets notamment l’igname et la banane plantain ; mais les plus connus et plébiscités sont le manioc, le bâton de manioc ou encore le macabo.

Le nnam owondo n’a certes pas le privilège de se retrouver dans tous les grands restaurants du pays, on le retrouve cependant dans les menus de certains hôtels répertoriés sur le site du leader panafricain de la réservation en ligne, Jumia Travel. C’est le cas des hôtels qui sont présents dans les villes de Yaoundé, Ebolowa mais également Sangmélima.

Cameroonvoice