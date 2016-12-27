Gay rights groups brave abuse, violence to fight HIV in Cameroon

YAOUNDE (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Sitting in a circle with several other young men in a charity’s offices in Cameroon’s capital, Fleur listens intently to the speaker talk about gay sex before slowly raising his hand.

“Can we catch AIDS by swallowing sperm?” he asks, prompting laughter from his peers at the group discussion held by Alcondoms, an organisation promoting the rights and health of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

Yet HIV and homosexuality are no laughing matter for men like Fleur in a country where being gay is illegal and LGBT activists face rising hostility and violence.

Cameroon has the second highest HIV prevalence rate in West and Central Africa, after Nigeria, and men who have sex with men are hit the hardest, says the U.N. AIDS programme (UNAIDS).

While one in 25 people in Cameroon are living with HIV, almost a quarter of men who have sex with men in Yaounde have the virus which causes AIDS.

The prevalence of HIV among this group in Douala, the economic capital, is even higher with two in five men who have sex with men (MSM) infected, according to the state’s national AIDS control committee.

The committee says it has developed various strategies in recent years to reduce the number of new infections, such as making antiretroviral treatment free and setting up support programmes for patients.

But the fear of discrimination and threat of five years in prison are driving MSM and LGBT people away from hospitals and state programmes, according to civil society groups who say they fill the gap by providing condoms, counselling and healthcare.

Reuters